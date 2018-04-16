Four Police officers killed in Benue as gunmen ambush team

-
United States suspends export privileges to Chinese firm
United States’ authorities issued an order Monday barring US exports of sensitive technology to Chinese telecom giant ZTE because of false statements made during an investigation into its illegal sale of goods to Iran and North Korea. The company pleaded guilty in March 2017 to unlawful exports and was hit with $1.2 billion in fines, […]
$200m Modern dry port: Shippers’ Council partners Oyo govt.
The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has partnered with the Oyo State Government to establish a $200m modern dry port, as well as a truck transit park in the state. This is in collaboration with some Chinese investors. The secretary and executive officer of the council, Hassan Bello said this over the weekend, during his visit to […]
New FX window rescues economy, say experts
By FELIX OLOYEDE Stability of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has been largely attributed to the introduction of the Investors’ and Exporters foreign exchange (I&E FX) window by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2017. Economists agree that the window has increased the supply of foreign exchange and built investor confidence in the markets […]
Tension mounts in APC over congress
…As pro-Oyegun supporters mobilise against Tinubu By OBINNA EZUGWU President Muhammadu Buhari’s official declaration for second term on Monday dominated the news last week, and for obvious reasons. Although it was no news in the real sense as he was always expected to make the declaration at some point, it provided an opportunity for […]
Estimated billing: FG’s ‘Meter Asset Providers’ scheme in jeopardy
…as stakeholders bicker over turf By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Trade dispute between the recently licensed 87 meter asset providers and electricity distribution companies may jeopardize the Federal Government’s resolve to bridge the metering gap in the country’s power sector, findings by Business Hallmark have revealed. It would be recalled that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had on Tuesday, March […]
Wema Bank: Making hay in cloudy weather
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Wema Bank Plc, Nigeria’s last surviving indigenous bank, has said that in 2018 it would ride the economy’s growth curve to deliver superior performance to its various stakeholders. The banks Chairman, Babatunde Kasali, notes that, ‘’ internally, significant steps were taken in 2017 to ensure that in 2018, we deliver value for […]
63 aspirants jostle for Ekiti governorship seat
No fewer than 63 people are jostling for the Ekiti governorship seat just about 30 days to the conduct of party primaries in preparation for the July 14 gubernatorial election in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number rose from the initial 47 aspirants to the present 63 among whom […]
NNPC records N250b trading surplus
The Group Executive Director, Finance and Account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Isiaka Abdulrazak said the corporation recorded a trading surplus of N250 billion in 2016. Abdulrazak said this in a quarterly publication of the NNPC, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in […]
Kachikwu among 100 most influencial Africans
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has been named among 100 Most Influential Africans of 2017 by a London-based magazine, the `New African’. A statement by Mr Idang Alibi, the Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, said Kachikwu was chosen in the category of Business and Finance. The statement […]
US adds India to currency watch list with China
The US Treasury added India to its watch list of countries with potentially questionable foreign exchange policies, joining China and four others, according to a report issued Friday. Treasury said the “monitoring list” includes those “major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices.” In addition to India, the semi-annual report to Congress […]
Adeosun kicks out Zubair as head of SEC, Uduk takes over
Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, on Friday appointed Ms Mary Uduk, as the new Director -General, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following the redeployment of Dr Abdul Zubair, who had held forte since December last year. Mr Oluyinka Akintunde, Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the Minister of Finance made the changes known […]
Buhari: Govt-Boko Haram talks on Chibok schoolgirls stalled
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason for the non-release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls by their Boko Haram abductors, months after over 100 of them were freed. In a statement commemorating the 4th anniversary of the abduction at Chibok Girls Secondary School, in Borno State, on 14 April 2014, Buhari said talks with Boko […]
UBA Plc, Access, Lafarge join NSE’s elite Premium Board
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) said it will be migrating from Monday 16 April Access Bank Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc to its Premium Board. In a statement, NSE said the four companies qualified for migration after they met the Exchange’s listing requirements for the […]
6.4m Oando shares sold at the exchange
Oando shares rose from N5.90k to N6.60 at today’s trading session at the Nigerian bourse, after the technical suspension was lifted fully by the Nigerian Stock Exchange. About 6.4 million units of the shares of the Nigerian energy conglomerate were exchanged at a value of N42.7million, according to the NSE. Ayotola Jagun, Oando’s Chief Compliance […]
Senate intervenes as oil well tears 3 states apart
The renewed agitation over ownership of oil wells being claimed by Kogi, Anambra and Enugu will soon be a thing of past as Senate has mandated its Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) to investigate the matter and report back to it. Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu-PDP) at plenary on Thursday raised a Point-of-Order on the matter seeking the […]
Buharinomics crashes Inflation rate further
The economic policy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has dealt another blow to the country’s inflation rate, with the National Bureau of Statistics reporting yet another fall, the 14th month in a row. According to the NBS report on Consumer Index for March, Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped from 14.33 in February to 13.34 per cent […]