Four banks dominate industry as analysts call for caution

289 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By OKEY ONYENWEAKU

As audited accounts get churned out of corporate boardrooms, Nigeria’s five largest banks have come under analyst’s microscope. The notion that certain banks are ‘too-big-to-fail’ has made it all the more important say analysts for these financial goliaths to be dissected for vulnerabilities and strengths. Business Hallmarks review of recently released audited financials of these franchises throws up a number of easily missed details. Zenith Bank, G T Bank, First Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Access Bank are the big banks which results have hit the floors of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Nigeria’s big four banks are estimated to account for 55 per cent of the sector’s total assets. They also dominate the loans and advances business (50 per cent) and liability generation activities (52 per cent). In its recent industry report Stanbic IBTC Securities noted that, Zenith Bank snatched up a hefty 17 per cent of bank market share in 2017, representing the largest institutional slice of the banking market. Nevertheless, there have been ongoing concerns that an unusually large swathe of the financial system has been dominated by a very small band of banks which have been categorised by the monetary authorities, specifically the Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN), as systemically important banks (SIB’s) because of the sheer size of their balance sheets.

G T continues dominance

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc climbed the back of economic recovery to grow its profit-before-tax (PBT) by 21.3 per cent to ₦200.2 billion in 2017 as investors smile to the bank with improved dividend income of N2.40 per share compared to N2.00 received in 2016. The bank had earlier declared a 30 kobo interim dividend in June 2017.

A review of the GT’s 2017 financial statement showed a marginal growth in its gross earnings by 1.1 per cent to ₦419.2 billion from ₦414.6 billion in 2016; driven primarily by growth in interest income as well as e-payment revenues.

The Bank’s loan book dipped by 8.9 per cent from ₦1.590 trillion recorded as at December 2016 to ₦1.449 trillion in December 2017 while customer deposits increased by 3.8 per cent to ₦2.062 trillion from ₦1.986 trillion in December 2016.

The Bank’s balance sheet remained strong with a 3.9 per cent growth in Total Assets and Contingents as the Bank closed the year ended December 2017 with Total Assets and Contingents of ₦3.845 trillion and Shareholders’ Funds of ₦625.2 Billion.

In terms of Assets quality, NPL ratio increased to 7.7 per cent in December 2017 from 3.7 per cent in the contemporary period of 2016 largely as a result of classification of a single exposure within the Nigerian Telecommunications Industry.

However, non-performing loans seemed to be moderate at 4.6 per cent, which was 40 basis points below the regulatory threshold of 5 per cent. Overall, the bank’s asset quality has remained stable with adequate coverage of 119.6 per cent, with Capital adequacy remaining strong with a ratio (CAR) of 25.7 per cent (as against the regulatory threshold of 15 per cent). Equity and assets yields, Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) closed at 35.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively.

Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director/CEO the bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, noted that, “2017 was a pivotal year for the bank. We delivered a strong result in a challenging environment; achieving record growth in earnings, carefully managing cost margins and leveraging our digital-first customer-centric strategy to deliver world-class services that are simple, cheap and easily accessible.”

He further stated that “The result demonstrates the fundamental strength of our franchise as well as the progress we are making in transforming our organization into a platform on which our customers could build their businesses, connect with their own consumers and access all the resources that they need to make their lives better.”

Zenith sizzles

Zenith Bank put up an impressive financial performance in 2017, growing its post-tax profit by 37 per cent to N177.93 billion. Consequently, the bank’s investors will smile to the bank with a N2.70 dividend per share, or 34 per cent higher than the N2.02 per share they got in 2016.

A review of the recently released 2017 financial statement of the commercial lender showed that its gross earnings was up 47 per cent to N745.19 billion on the back of 456 per cent rise in securities trading gains to N157.97 billion compared to N28.4 billion in 2016 with treasury bills trading climbing 928 per cent to N88.9 billion and derivative income increasing 242 per cent to N68.71 billion during period from N20.08 billion in 2016.

Zenith Bank grew its gross earnings 47 per cent to N745.19 billion as interest and similar income rose 23 per cent, while other operating income tumbled -16 per cent weakened by -51 per cent drop in foreign currency revaluation gain, due to the stability in the country’s FOREX market in the better part of 2017.

Significant improvement in the bank’s auction fees income by 145 per cent to N1.89 billion (Q4 2016: N772 million) and 86 per cent rise in commission from turnover to N1.74 billion bolstered its fee and commission which climbed 32 per cent to N90.14 billion compared to N68.44 in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Zenith Bank’s improved revenue came at a higher cost as there was a significant rise interest and similar expenses, which rose 50 per cent to N216.64 billion from N144.38 billion in 2016. Personnel cost was up 9 per cent to N64.46 billion, while operating expenses surged 43 per cent to N148.35 billion during the period under review.

And despite -8 per cent cut in the bank’s loans and advances to N2.1 trillion, its impairment provision went up by a whopping 204 per cent to N98.23 billion in Q4 2017 against N32.35 billion in the preceding year. The 16 months recession which Nigeria experienced between 2016 and 2017 has adversely impacted the non-performing loans (NPL) in the Nigerian banking industry with the sector’s average NPL ratio climbing to over 17 per cent in Q3 2017.

Meanwhile, customers’ deposits swelled 15 per cent to N3.44 trillion with savings and term deposits increasing 7 per cent and 3 per cent respectively and domiciliary deposit improved 10 per cent in 2017.

Treasury bills which soared 68 per cent helped increase Zenith Bank total assets 18 per cent to N5.6 trillion last year from N4.74 trillion in 2016. The bank has the largest asset in the country’s banking industry.

Increased dues to African Finance Corporation and ABSA Bank, which pushed the bank’s debt up by 35 per cent to N356.5 billion (Q4 2016: N263.11 billion) and caused its total liabilities to rise 18 per cent to N4.77 trillion in 2017.

There was a 37 per cent upswing in Zenith Bank’s earnings per share to N5.66 from N4.12 in Q4 2016 and its P/E ratio stood at 5.10.

The lender’s stock shed -3.85 per cent to N28.75 on Thursday, despite the banking sector moving up 0.07 per cent. It posted a 105.3 per cent return year-on-year.

GT and Zenith Bank with their latest financials for 2017 signpost an era of banking resurgence as analysts expect that a less troubled economy in 2018 should lift gross earnings and net income of both institutions much higher than the previous year. Forward earnings per share projections suggest at least a 22 per cent growth. With a P/E of 7.42 for GT and 4.87 for Zenith investors have attractive current price to earnings ratios and strong forward earnings forecasts that make both stocks prime hidden value investment opportunities.

UBA begins to mine gold

UBA, one of Africa’s largest financial conglomerates, has declared a profit before tax of N105 billion for the financial year ended 31st, December, 2017 representing a 15 per cent rise above the N 90.6 billion it posted in the contemporary period of 2016. Indeed coming off the back of a lingering recession that lasted roughly two years from the middle of 2015 to the middle of 2017, analysts agree that the banks recent performance is stunning. According to Capstone Asset Management’s head of portfolio investment, Gabriel Aimiuwa, ‘the bank seems to have pulled a rabbit out of a magician’s hat. With most of its other rivals showing signs of severe strain in the last three quarters of 2017, UBA’s results are all the more impressive.’ he insists.

The banks gross earnings, a measure of its ability to generate added revenues, rose from N314billion in 2016 to N462billion in 2017, a 20 per cent hop-step-and jump. Notes Aimiuwa, ‘the bank may have been able to grow revenues by adopting new and innovative service delivery channels and perhaps new products as its closest service competitors show slower growth in their gross earnings, even a giant like GT Bank, for example was only able to grow gross earnings by 1.11 per cent’.

According to the results released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday last week, the bank tallied up a profit after tax of N78.6 billion or what amounted to an 8.8 per cent increase in the after tax profit of N72.3 billion recorded in 2016. Continental subsidiaries of the bank contributed a third of the groups top line profit while making up 45 per cent of the profit for the year. This contrasts with the 31 per cent contribution to profit of the continental subsidiaries in 2016. Analysts point out that the current earnings diversification reduces the banks country risk exposure and is likely to provide a sound countervailing equity exposure as stocks get dragged down by what behavioral psychologists have called the ‘fear of regret’ when stock prices tumble later in the year as investors become increasingly concerned about the 2019 elections. The bank targets a continental subsidiaries profit contribution of 50 per cent of total bank pre-tax earnings by 2020, a target analysts say looks well in sight.

The Pan-African giants Operating Income grew by 20.6 percent to N326.6 billion from N270.9 billion posted in 2016. A few analysts have noted that the banking group has managed to push against strong economic headwinds, especially in 2017. The groups audited results show that the bank’s Total Assets peaked at N4.07 trillion, resulting in a 16.1 percent year-on-year growth from the N3.50 trillion recorded as at 2016 financial year. In the 2017 financial year, the bank’s Net loans achieved a prudent 9.7 percent growth at N1.65 trillion, while the customer deposits grew to N2.73 trillion, representing a 10 percent year-on-year growth on N2.49 trillion recorded in 2016 financial year. Reflecting a strong internal capital generation, the Bank’s shareholders’ fund also soared 18.2 percent to N529.4 billion in the 2017 financial year.

Commenting on the result, Kennedy Uzoka, the banks Group Managing Director/CEO, said: “the results, underlines the success of our strategy of expanding across Africa, diversifying revenues and capturing the broader business opportunities inherent in Africa’s growth. The results reinforce the sustainability of our business model and the capacity to deliver superior long-term return to shareholders, as the economic and business environment improves.”

He further noted that in 2017 the group, “made strong progress in our strategic initiative of dominating transaction banking across all our countries of operation, gaining market share in all lines of our business. Even as the non-oil sectors of our largest country of operation, Nigeria, remained relatively weak, we still grew earnings by 20% to N462 billion, a third of which is attributable to non-funded income”.

Rounding off the analysis of the banks 2017 performance, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ugo Nwaghodoh, observed that in a period of high interest rates, the bank achieved, ‘ a relatively low 3.7% cost of funds. This operational efficiency reflects the benefit of our rich pool of stable savings and current account deposits. The net interest margin stabilized at 7%, even as yields on treasury assets dropped in the last quarter of 2017. Our core transaction banking offerings gained strong momentum, with income from these business lines growing by double digits.”

UBA has emerged as a pan-African provider of banking and other financial services, to 10 million customers globally, through one of the most diverse service channels in sub-Sahara Africa; 632 business offices, 1,750 ATMs, some 13,500 PoS, and a robust online and mobile banking platform. UBA was the first Nigerian bank to make an Initial Public Offering (IPO), following its listing on the NSE in1970. It was also the first Nigerian bank to issue Global Depository Receipts (GDRs). The shares of UBA are publicly traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bank has a well-diversified shareholder base, including foreign and local institutional investors as well as individual shareholders.

The bank currently trades at a market price of N11.50 and a price earnings multiple (P/E) of 5.17 making it one of the most attractive equities in its market segment. The banks contemporary dividend yield of 6.52 per cent is one of the industry’s highest, slightly above GT Bank’s 5.76 per cent.

Access Bank looks to the future

Access Bank’s gross earnings grew by N77.76 billion or 16.94 per cent compared to the N381. 32 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2016. Its audited results show that profit before tax declined to N80.07 billion from N90.34 billion in 2016. Profit before tax dropped by N10.27 billion or 11.36 per cent compared to the N90.34 billion achieved in the previous year.

Analysts believe the slip was as a result of higher impairment charges and FX revaluation losses.

The accounts show that profit for the year stood at N61.99 billion from N71.44 billion posted in 2016. Further analysis of the bank result showed that total impaired loans and advances stood at N 101.36 billion from N36.61 billion recorded in 2016.

Whereas Interest income rose to N319.85 billion from N247.29 billion in the comparative period of 2016, Net interest income also grew to N163.45 billion from N139.15 billion. At the close of business last year, Access bank’s fees and commission income rose to N56.67 billion from N55.44 billion recorded in 2016.

The bank’s Total assets equally surged to N4.10 trillion from N3.48 trillion in 2016. The bank’s board of directors has proposed a final dividend of 40k per ordinary share held by investors. Access bank had earlier paid an interim dividend of 25k, the same amount paid in the previous year.

‘’9-mobile exposure drives asset quality deterioration. In line with peers that have released thus far, higher provisioning in Q4 has been a key theme. In our view, a sizable chunk of this stemmed from exposure to 9mobile which banks have had to take a hair-cut based on the disparity between the carrying value and market value. Consequently, Access booked N27.3 billion in impairment over Q4 (9mobile exposure: N40 billion) with cost of risk expanding to 4.2% in the period (Q3 17: 0.5%)’’ ARM Research said.

The bank which just rolled out a five year strategic plan to pursue a more robust banking model through enhanced technology, perceives an impressive and rewarding future for shareholders.

In what appears an attempt at fine-tuning its earlier mid-term plan that ran from 2013 to 2017, Access Bank in December last year released its new five year strategic template that, on the face of it, appears tall on revenue growth assumptions but short on loan provisions despite a bigger appetite for continental loans and advances. The fresh corporate framework looks like a mixture of smart guesstimates, cautious assumptions and bold aspirations. Not unexpectedly the playbook has come under some amount of scrutiny with some analysts complaining of a lack of bare-knuckle details.

The best guide to understanding Access banks gambit going forward would be to examine its overall results in the last five years and review newly published assumptions for the next half decade between 2018 and 2022. The easiest place to start would perhaps be the banks revenue and profit history and its assumptions for growth of the profit and loss account in months ahead.

Analysts note that between 2012 and 2016 the bank’s net revenues rose from N134 billion to N273 billion a forward leap of 19.5 per cent on a compound annual basis (CAGR). The bank itself prefers to compare its recent results over a ten year horizon between 2005 and 2016 but this tends to bias its performance upwards as it suffers from the statistician’s curse of a low base effect. For example comparing the banks net income in 2005 to its income in 2016 shows a compound annual growth of 42 per cent as against the five year calculation of slightly below 20 per cent.