Foundation Supports Children with Inyang’s Food Drive Initiative

As part of its contribution to the on-going Social Investment Programme in Nigeria, Inyang Otu Foundation, non-profit organization, recently introduced the Inyang’s Food Drive Initiative. The foundation which is birthed for the purpose of human wellbeing, provides selfless services as a way of giving back and contributing to development in society.

The Inyang’s Food Drive initiative offers a rare combination of care services, ranging from provision of quality food to cloths, foot wears, drugs and medical professionals to cushion the effect of low hygiene and inadequate basic amenities in slums.

During a chat with Ms. Inyang Otu, Founder of Inyang Otu Foundation, she said, ‘I want to use this opportunity to encourage kind hearted individuals to join the movement to feed, sanitize, educate and empower the children living in slum areas around Nigeria and Africa’

The foundation’s education programme is segmented into three age categories (3 – 5yrs, 6 – 11yrs and 12 – 20yrs) and they provide vocational studies and trainings in trades like interior design, hair dressing, carpentry, baking, sewing, photography, sculpturing, tailoring, barbing, bead making and graphic design to mention a few.

Over the years, children from the streets have had the privilege to acquire specialized skill sets with great milestones in areas of physical and mental health development. The growth in interpersonal skills has also led several students to become more independent with professional certifications.

The Inyang Otu Foundation was founded in October 2015 as a non-profit organization and birthed for the purpose of human wellbeing. It currently offers monthly community development support to over 300 children across densely populated areas in Lagos, Ogun, and Cross River States in Nigeria and Ghana.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook