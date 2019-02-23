Former Rivers PDP chairman killed as election violence continues in state

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, now member of the All Progressive Congress, Monwon Etete, has been shot dead reports from the state indicate.

He was killed by yet to be identified gunmen in his hometown of Andoni on Saturday afternoon while voters were waiting for the commencement of elections.

This is even as there are increasing reports of ballot box snatching and other electoral violence in the oil rich state.

Details shortly…

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook