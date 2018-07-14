Flood wreaks havoc in Abeokuta, mother and child missing

Scores of people, including a mother and child were missing Friday and properties worth billions of naira were destroyed after a massive flood ravaged parts of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, and its environs.

The flood followed about two hours of torrential rain.

The Nation reported that many residents were sacked from their homes and shops when their apartments were invaded by the flood.

Household items, goods and other valuables were destroyed.

In Omolasho and Kuto, major commercial areas of Abeokuta, goods and structures worth millions of naira were swept away and emptied into a canal by the Isabo state High court area where the flood was most violent and fiercest.

Dozens of vehicles packed by the roadsides were also submerged with some of them dragged into gullies and pits.

Areas most hard hit are Ijaye, Omolasho, Kuto, Isale Egbein and Ijeja where the flood damaged the bridge linking Ijeja and other parts of the state capital.

The Archdiocesan Headquarters of the Celestial Church of Christ, Ijaye, Abeokuta was also severely hit and dozens of home within the area affected as some of the residential buildings either collapsed, tilt or got weakened as to make them unsafe for habitation.

In Ago Ijesha area, a mother and her toddler – daughter were swept away by the flood during the torrential rain.

