Five Kogi communities deserted after suspected herdsmen invasion

At least five communities in Kogi State have been abandoned by the residents following the herdsmen attacks that reportedly started on Wednesday.

The affected communities are Adumu, Aloko, Oganeinugu, Ojuole and Omayege all in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

A native of Ojuwo Ajomaigbi where the onslaught happened narrated how he narrowly escaped being killed during an interview with reporters in the state on Saturday.

The local who pleaded anonymity noted that the attack began early on March 14 when hundreds of suspected herdsmen stormed the village, killing several persons.

According to him, the assailants invaded the village which is a boundary between Dekina and bass local government areas of the state.

He recounted that the herdsmen had come to the village with a complaint that their cows got missing after which they purportedly attacked the people, lamenting that his father and mother were among those who lost their lives.

The victim also said many houses were razed by the attackers as residents ran to neighbouring villages of Etukpe, Olokba, Ikpapara, and Anyigba all in Dekina LGA for safety.

He further appealed to the state government to take proactive measure against the incessant attacks in the eastern part of the state, lamenting that the inhuman activities have crippled the economy of the area.

Although the number of persons killed and injured has yet to be ascertained, Governor Yahaya Bello has visited some of the abandoned villages.

He vowed to set up a judicial of enquiry to unravel the causes of the attack in order to find a lasting solution to it, stressing that the assailants were armed bandits.

Governor Bello, however, urged the security personnel drafted to the communities to perform their responsibility of protecting lives and property.