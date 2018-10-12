FirstBank promotes innovation in banking through Fintech summit

In line with its corporate strategy to drive transformation through its products, processes, and services, FirstBank has announced a 3-day FINTECH summit themed the future of banking – the role of AI and big data.

The event is convened to increase technical support and collaboration with the tech community while deepening the Bank’s technological inclusion framework to improve its product offerings and services delivery experience.

The FirstBank 2018 FINTECH summit is scheduled to kick off with a 2-day coding competition – Hackathon – billed for Thursday and Friday 11th and 12th October 2018 while the summit holds Wednesday 17 October 2018 with over 700 Fintech players, key stakeholders and tech lovers in attendance.

The Hackathon is projected to focus on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. 10 teams will be contesting for the grand prize of N3million in a competition to show off their technological and artificial intelligence capabilities with the second and third best teams carting away the sum of N1.5million and N750 thousand respectively.

The 10 teams will also have an opportunity to showcase their solutions at the Fintech summit scheduled for 17 October 2018.

To attend the main event on 17 October 2018, interested participants should interact with the Bank on Instagram – @firstbanknigeria; twitter – @firstbankngr and First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Facebook.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook