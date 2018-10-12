-
FirstBank promotes innovation in banking through Fintech summit
In line with its corporate strategy to drive transformation through its products, processes, and services, FirstBank has announced a 3-day FINTECH summit themed the future of banking – the role of AI and big data. The event is convened to increase technical support and collaboration with the tech community while deepening the Bank’s technological inclusion […]
-
Wema Bank expands branch networks in Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti
Wema Bank has announced the opening of three new branches located in Lagos, Town Planning way ilupeju, Lafenwa in Ogun State and ABUAD, Ado Ekiti with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting held at the Ilupeju branch, 48a, Town Planning Way Ilupeju. Present at the opening ceremony, the new Managing Director of Wema Bank, […]
-
SPIP recovers over N6.5trn in cash, physical assets
The Federal Government has recovered over N6.520 trillion in cash and physical assets through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP). Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, Chairman of SPIP who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, explained that the total sum recovered was in N4 billion and $7 million in cash and physical […]
-
Overland aircraft catches fire at Lagos Airport
A turboprop aircraft belonging to Overland Airways was on Friday severely damaged by fire while parked at the airline’s hanger at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. The ATR aircraft, with registration number: 5N-BPE, was being powered by the Ground Power Unit (GPU) when the incident occurred. However, there were […]
-
Banking, consumer goods sector propel equity market to second consecutive gain
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded its second consecutive appreciation on Friday on the back of gains made Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, Unilever, Zenith International Bank, and Access Bank. The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 39.16 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.12 per cent to close at 32,456.98 points, while Market Capitalization increased […]
-
Digitalisation would attract more global business to Nigeria– Ogilvy Group
An integrated creative company, Ogilvy Group, says digitalisation will birth emergence of more global companies in Nigeria’s business landscape. Abdussamad Abdurrahman, Media Manager, Ogilvy Nigeria, quoted Paul Donnell, the Chief Executive, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of Ogilvy Group, as saying. Ogilvy is a WPP company listed on the American Stock Market with 131 […]
-
Breaking: Peter Obi named Atiku’s running mate
A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has been reportedly named as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 14, 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar. Obi emerged the preferred choice of both the party and the candidate after series of consultations by stakeholders in the party […]
-
Atiku: Why Igbo should forgo the VP
Nigerian politicians are immeasurably predictable. And the possible choice for the vice presidential candidate for Atiku Abubakar, the flag bearer of the PDP, manifestly shows this proclivity, essentially because of lack of strategic thinking among the political class. Now what is evidently and strategically obvious and simple is being complicated with this narrow campaign for […]
-
Naira firms up in Investors’ FX window, exchanges $/N364.02
The Naira appreciated slightly by 0.07 per cent to N364.02 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Thursday. At the I&E FX window a total of $135.47mn was traded in 399 deals, with rates ranging between $/N358.00 – $/N365.00. The local currency at the Interbank remained stable at N306.45 at […]
-
Medium, large capitalized stocks halt downtrend in Equity market
After downtrend of two consecutive trading days, the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note on Thursday on the back of appreciation recorded by medium and large capitalized stocks. the All Share Index (ASI) increased by 35.24 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.11 per cent to closed at 32,417.82 points. Also, the Market […]
-
British American Tobacco Certified Top Employer in Africa
The British American Tobacco (BAT) has been certified as one of the best companies to work for in Africa by the globally-recognised Top Employers Institute at a certification dinner held in South Africa on October 4, 2018. The giant tobacco company got the recognition as a top employer in Nigeria and six other African countries, […]
-
NIMASA won’t give cabotage waivers to oil firms
Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will no longer encourage the application of any form of waivers under the Cabotage Act, particularly from the oil firms. Director general of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside said the practice of granting waivers does not help the growth of the Nigerian maritime sector and economy at large. […]
-
Stanel CEO speaks on Nigerian economy at Sunderland University
The Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has been invited by Sunderland University, UK, to feature as a Guest Speaker in the ongoing “Nigeria @58 Edition” of the university. Uzoochukwu, a young Nigerian entrepreneur, was invited based on his impact on Nigerian economy. He also delivered a lecture on “Nigerian Youth Population: […]
-
2019: Obasanjo endorses Atiku for President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election, noting that he is much better than the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. Abubakar, who served as Obasanjo’s deputy between 1999 and 2007, is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Accompanied by top members of […]
-
Grazing reserves: Again, Afenifere bombs Tinubu …tells him to stop digging inside the ditch
By OBINNA EZUGWU Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere has once again, lampooned the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his suggestion that unoccupied lands be given to herdsmen for cattle grazing, advising the former Lagos governor to stop digging while he is already in the ditch. The group’s latest […]
-
How court case halts insurance recapitalization exercise
Litigation filed by some insurance stakeholders has forced the government to suspend the planned recapitalization of insurance firms operating in the country. The Insurance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) last month instituted a legal case against NAICOM, asking the court to bar it from commencing the implementation of the Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) model […]