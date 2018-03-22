First Bank retools for growth

161 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Analysts got a deeper insight into First Bank of Nigeria’s (FBN’s) forward strategy for 2018 and 2019 when it’s Managing Director, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, had a breakfast chat with journalists and financial analysts in Lagos.

Adedutan explained that FBN has about 80% of its customers on alternative digital banking channels and only 20% of customers engaged in walk-in banking transactions. Last year the bank did slightly over a trillion Naira in business through its multiple digital platforms thus making it Nigeria’s largest digital financial service provider.

As part of the bank’s strategy for beefing up its bottom line FBN will likely reposition its various foreign operations to increase both its gross earnings and its net income from overseas transactions. The new structure sees the branches reporting to a newly appointed head of international banking, Bashirat Odunewu. With this new structure the bank hopes to unify loan appraisal standards and banking operation quality across continental and international markets.

To keep a lid on risks and drive a risk management process that starts from the booking of loans , FBN has gone ahead to recruit a new risk officer, Mr Segun Alebiosu, who comes from a rich risk mitigation background having worked at the African Development Bank (AfDB) as a star risk manager. The new risk management framework, it is believed, will take care of the banks legacy issues and ensure that new loans and advances would be properly profiled with appropriate risk appraisals and mitigants firmly kept in place.

The bank’s audited account is likely to be made available to the public before the end of March 2018. To be sure the bank has had a sizzling run on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with a year-on-year price increase of 310.25%. However, this has happened while the lender’s price to earnings (P/E) ratio has topped 19 or about twice that of its other tier 1 rivals.