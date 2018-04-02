" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
First Bank restores confidence with strategies

By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY

 

As far as banks go, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is reworking a business model that has suffered pain. The new bank management led by Dr Adesola Adedutan is changing the banks direction by becoming an aggressive retail behemoth leveraging digitization as a platform for market dominance.

At a recent breakfast meeting with financial reporters and business analysts FBN’s Managing Director emphasized the bank’s deliberate attention to service delivery cost and product extension.  A review of the bank’s operating numbers show that the money lender has successfully brought down its operating cost-to-income ratio from a hefty 60 per cent in 2016 to below 55 per cent in 2017. Not an earth-shaking improvement but a clear indication of management’s policy direction.

What does appear clear about FBN’s strategy is that it intends to regain market share over a two to three year time frame by providing multiple channel retail services at cheapest-to-market costs resulting in wider reach at more competitive pricing. This has led the bank to go ahead to get a set of best-in-class risk mangers to address it’s previously deteriorating loan portfolio. Analysts have begun to notice a significant drop in nonperforming loans as a proportion of the banks average loans outstanding. To consolidate the new approach to its loan challenges, FBN poached Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu a seasoned risk manager who had worked with the AfDB and Coronation Merchant Bank to become its new risk Czar.

Analysts believe that FBN’s new approach to standardizing risk protocols and creating uniformity of credit risk assessment bank-wide ensures that assessment of new loans reduce human interference to the barest minimum as digital templates require that loans meet pre-set approval criteria, this should ensure that the banks credit risk management and risk asset origination processes are less whimsical.

Of course this may not protect the bank’s loan book from sector-specific challenges but, credit experts believe it will guarantee that each loan proposed is subject to uniform credit evaluation procedures and become approved assets subject to meeting specific template thresholds. Adedutan, the bank’s chief executive officer concedes that ‘the new credit regime places us in a better position to assess credits and evolve more objective criteria for on-boarding new loans’. More importantly the process of credit assessment at the bank has become standardized and less subject to the ‘animal spirits’ of excited credit officers.

To complement the strengthening of domestic credit, FBN has equally brought to executive management a transnational banking specialist, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, alumni of several departments of the bank to double down on the difficult job of coordinating the bank’s international operations. With Odunewu in the international banking saddle the bank hopes to achieve a more target driven approach to performance. With rival bank, UBA, able to generate a third of its income from its non-national subsidiaries, the stage is set for an epic market share challenge on a continental scale.

So far FBN seems to have piggy backed on customers who have driven their businesses into new continental market spaces. The move appears smart and profitable.  Nigeria’s large businesses are increasingly expanding businesses into other African nations this has helped diversify their revenue base and ‘de-risked’ their operations as a decline in one economy may not necessarily be replicated in others. In other words country risk management has become important even for manufacturers. This helps banks with continental aspirations tone down market exposure to specific economies. Odunewu has her job cut out for her as balancing a broad portfolio of banking assets across currencies and countries poses unique problems of their own, nevertheless the gambit may prove worthwhile if the bank can pull up healthy earnings from offshore operations. Adetunji Olurin of Counter Trust Investment believes that, ‘a firm leg in the emerging growth of East and Central African economies could put banks like First Bank in pole position to improve their earnings at acceptable country risk.’ Besides he argues that with Nigerian businesses increasingly stepping across national border lines, ‘taking a ride on a camel’s back may be a bit bumpy but at least you are sure to cross the desert; the more Nigerian bank’s chase local businesses across international lines, the better for both them and their customers’.

With the economy slowly waking up to a period of sustained economic growth and toxic bank loans gradually finding their way off the bank’s balance sheet, FBN is clearly primed to throw a Tomahawk at its troubled past. The bank’s new management is hunkering down to a strategic clarity and organizational efficiency. This should put a smile on investor faces as the bank sees a recent year-on-year (y-o-y) price gain of 333.06 per cent on a price earnings multiple (P/E) of 20.35 and a recent price of N12.50. So can elephants really do a strategy dance? Well with the way Adeduntan and his co- executives are hitting the dance floor not only can elephants neatly swing their ample frames but they also seem able to do a tidy Rumba mixed with a little ‘skelewu’.

