Firm considers Lagos-Abuja 45 minutes rail

Skyway String Transport Technology, a private firm, says its fast light rail service can move passengers from Lagos to Abuja in about 45 minutes.

It will be moving at an average speed of 150km per hour and has capacity for 500km per hour.

The Regional Head, Skyway String Transport Technology, Mr. Arogundade Samson, said that the fast transport system had been carefully designed to assist the Nigerian government in alleviating the sufferings of the people in moving from one point to another.

According to him, the hi-tech transportation system will solve the challenges of gridlock and hazards involved in travelling by road from Lagos to Abuja.

The Nigerian Punch newspaper said on Wednesday that Samson stated at a gathering in Lagos to sensitive members of the public on the project that the company “is fully committed; possess the technical knowhow and financial capability to deliver the project in good time”, as long as it enjoys support and cooperation of the Lagos and the Federal Government.

Samson noted that since Nigeria has the same challenge with India in terms of population and lack of social infrastructure, the implementation of similar project there had greatly changed their story.

The report quoted a member of the company’s board, Vladimir Maslov, as saying that the company was ready to sign an agreement with the Federal Government and Lagos State to signal the beginning of the fast track transportation project.

Maslov said that some of the benefits inherent in the project included a reduction in the rate at which commuters were exposed to accidents on the road, and encourage zero tolerance for pollution as well as improved security of lives and property of passengers.

A schedule flight from Lagos to Abuja is about 50 minutes, while it takes between 12 and 15 hours to travel from Lagos to Abuja by bus.

(NAN)

