Financial crisis in power sector endanger banks

By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA

Except prompt actions are urgently taken, the banking sector could face another major financial crisis, no thanks to their heavy exposure to distressed power firms operating in the country.

According to concerned experts in the power industry, a large chunk of the loans to power firms might be impaired likely throw the banking sector into another round of crisis.

They further argued that many banks would not survive the possible collapse of some electricity firms who recently cried out over lack of the much-needed investment in transmission and distribution networks, rising energy theft, ballooning debts and unfavourable operating environment among other factors.

Available data indicate manyof these banks are excessively exposed to both the power and downstream oil sectors of the economy. A CBN data obtained by our correspondent indicate that banks’ exposure to the power sector constituted about 42 per cent of banks’ loan portfolio as at December 2017.

A large percentage of the loans granted to the successor companies to the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) have either gone bad or will ultimately go bad, unless the spiraling decline is halted. This situation has exposed affected banks to possible distress

Checks by Business Hallmark show that virtually all the leading banks operating in the country, with the exception Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) and Access Bank, are heavily exposed to the ailing power sector, especially the underfunded electricity distribution firms.

The most affected banks are Diamond Bank, Fidelity Bank, Union Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa, Skye Bank Plc.

A report by CSL Stockbrokers Limited, a Lagos-based firm, titled: “Banks and Power Sector Exposure”, gave GTBank and Access Banka clean bill of health.

“If power sector loans become impaired, GTBank and Access Bank will be the least affected as they made very minimal loans to the power sector.

“UBA will take the greatest hit among the big banks while Fidelity Bank and Diamond Bank will be worst affected of the Tier 2 banks,” CSL added.

However, while the oil sector is fast recovering, due largely to the rising price of crude oil in the international market, and is paying back its massive debts to the banks, the problem in the power sector is worsening.

Owing to the inability of the power firms to service their loans, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had stopped them from giving additional loans to the power firms, it was reliably gathered.

A source in one of the affected banks who did not want his identity disclosed, said that the lion share of the financing of the acquisitions of power assets came through local lenders.

Though, several figures of power firm’s indebtedness to banks are in the public, BH findings revealed that the figure is in the tune of over $4.2bn (N2.14trillion).

While, the investors staked about $2.929 billion to acquire the assets of the PHCN under the federal government’s privatization programme back in 2013, another $1.2bn had further been injected into the sector.

According to industry stakeholders, the structure of the acquisition was 70 per cent financed and 30 per cent equity.

Confirming the information, the Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Mr. Sunday Oduntan, said that Discos alone paid $1.4bn of the amount and that the successor companies to the PHCN only raised 30 percent of the needed money, while the remaining 70 percent was sourced from the financial sector.

“Let me confirm that the investors (Discos) paid cash of $1.4bn and that translates to N427bn. On the structure, it was 70 per cent financed and 30 per cent equity. No big industrialist does a major business completely with his own cash and so you need to get some support from banks. “Anybody that puts their money into this kind of business will definitely not want the business to fail.”

This means that the power firms had sourced $2.94bn they used in buying the legacy firms from banks while it paid the balance of $1.26 from its own pocket. Unfortunately, a very large chunk of the loan remained unpaid.

“While the loans remain largely unpaid, the interest accruable is mounting daily. I just pray that these power firms, particularly Discos don’t close shop and drag down banks with them”, said an investment banker, Deji Aderemi.

To compound the banks’ troubles, BH findings indicate that the power firms are still battling several daunting challenges and may not be able to make profit, not to talk of paying back their debts.

Apart from lack of access to finance to execute huge capital expenditure required to significantly boost power supply in the country, power firms also face the challenge of loss of revenue to uncompetitive tariff rates as presently approved by the Federal Government.

Industry experts who spoke with our correspondent in Lagos noted that the major problem of the power sector is that consumers are not paying competitive rates to keep the power firms operating in the country afloat.

According to them, while Discos presently charge between N21.30 and N38 per kWh, as approved by the government in February 2016, the average retail tariff as at Wednesday, August 15, 2018, should be N80/kWh.

“This figure shows clearly that power companies are losing an average of N48 per kilowatt hour of electricity as a result of the non-review of tariff. The issue of electricity tariff has become political. The government is in a fix. It can’t authorize any increase in electricity tariff without Nigerians protesting. This election period has also made it difficult for the government to listen to the advocates of tariff increase.

“But if the truth must be told, we must do the needful by allowing the prices of electricity to be decided by market forces. If we allow them (power firms) to fail because of political expediencies, we must not cry wolves when the consequences start to manifest”, said Aderemi.

The dire situation of things in the power sector was blown open in May when the Federal Government pleaded with the 11 power distribution companies to pay up their debts to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET), while warning that NBET could eventual collapse of the company if debts owed it were not paid.

NBET is the bulk power trading arm of the sector collecting funds from electricity distributors to pay the generation firms.

The Discos replied that they were handicapped by revenue shortfall due to the regime of uncompetitive tariffs being operated in the country. They maintained that members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) alone owed them about N30 bn as unpaid electricity bills.

According to the power firms, the debt is among the many other liquidity challenges that have impacted negatively on the sector, particularly on the distribution arm of the industry.

They noted that the debt accumulated after a court injunction mandated the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) not to implement the Multi Year Tariff Order in 2015, which would have led to an upward review of tariffs.

“There are some things that probably have gone beyond the control of the Discos. It will interest you to know that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria went to court when the 2015 MYTO 2.0 came in”.

He added that the suspension of the tariff review process, which ought to be done every six months by NERC under the Federal Minister of Power, Works and Housing, had added to performance issues in a capital-intensive power sector.

“Through the regulatory and policy actions that have been principally driven by the minister, the Discos have been forced to sell their product, which should retail for an average retail tariff that is more than N80/kWh, at an average retail price of N32/kWh.

“While we acknowledge and are sympathetic to the government’s challenge of maintaining the balance between the myriad of its obligations and its fiscal constraint, continued failure to address this pricing gap means that we will only arrive at, and continue to exist in our current situation of N1.3tn of market shortfall and growing, and absence of the pricing signal that will grow electricity supply along the value chain”, said the Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Mr. Sunday Oduntan.

Subsequent revelations show that the power sector is in a dire situation as operators are bogged down by heavy debts.

Documents released by the Market Operator (MO) show that remittances from Discos have been persistently poor. For instance, the troubled Discos got a total invoice of N44.85bn for the quantum of electricity they received in January 2018, but the firms remitted only N2.7bn.

The document also showed that the firms had a combined remittance of 6.04 per cent for the month. It stated that it received only 25.6 per cent payment from the Discos for the energy they received from the Gencos in the February cycle.

It further revealed that the NBET received late payments from the January cycle amounting to 21.08 per cent of the February invoice, bringing the total payment for February to 46.7 per cent.

Similarly, the Market Operatorstated that the Discos received 84.89 per cent of the total energy sent out by the Gencos, while international customers and other direct customers received 7.53 per cent in the month of February.

The Discos, according to the MO, remitted only 36.55 per cent of their invoices, while a shortfall of 63.45 per cent on remittances by the power distributors on service providers’ charges was recorded.

In its own submission, the Association of Power Generation Companies said that they (Gencos) were owed about N1trillion by the power market, while the power producers owe gas suppliers half of that amount.

A recent financial audit of the 11 electricity distribution companies done by renowned audit firms such as PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), put the Discos accounts in red and likely unable to break even soon.

The 2-year report which covered 2015 and 2016, questioned the viability of the Discos which declared huge operation losses in two consecutive years ended December 31, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

In its submissions to the companies, copies of which were submitted to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), PWC raised doubt over Jos and Enugu DisCos continued ability to continue as business entities as they were heavily indebted.

According to the PWC, Jos DisCo incurred N16.8 billion losses in the 2016 financial year and N22.2bn liabilities. The audit firm also reported N31.1bn losses for Enugu DisCo against N26.4bn declared in 2015; it reported N49.8bn in revenue in 2016, N45.6bn for 2015. With the huge loss, the audit firm again raised doubt over its sustenance.

For Ibadan DisCo, an audit firm, Deinde Odusanya and Co., reported current liabilities exceeding its total assets by N38.05bn in 2016 against N2.68bn in 2015. There existed uncertainties that may cast doubt on their operation then. The DisCo had N24.9bn in 2016 having raked in N61.3bn; it had N11.2bn loss in 2015 and N61.4bn revenue.

The same audit firm reported liabilities exceeding assets by N8.5bn in 2016 and N0.57bn in 2015 for Yola DisCo.

Jos DisCo had recorded N11bn revenue and loss profit of N7.6bn. PWC said the DisCo incurred N16.8bn loss which raised business sustainability concerns.

For Eko DisCo in Lagos, there was a loss N28.66bn despite revenue rise from N51bn to N56.5bn for 2016 against N6.58bn reported in 2015. More energy boosted its revenue but the cost of buying the energy increased due to the intake of embedded generation from Egbin Power Plc and Paras Energy.

It recorded current liabilities exceeding its assets by N21.8bn; net asset at N3.1bn.

Benin DisCo, in a brief summary submitted to NERC, declared N11.6bn loss in 2016, having earned N50.4bn. it was higher than N4.4bn loss recorded in 2015 and income of N37bn.

Kaduna DisCo declared N17.9bn loss in 2016 against N12bn the previous year. It recorded N42.8bn revenue against N33.5bn in 2015.

As at December, 2017, the 11 DisCos said their financial shortfalls in the electricity market had reached over N1 trillion due to nonpayment of legacy debts, MDAs bills and others.

The audit of 2017 and half year-2018 reports is ongoing.

With this development, virtually all the banks which financed the acquisition of privatised power assets are now scared of injecting more funds into the trouble sector.

They are more concerned with the repayment of the acquisition loans they granted to the core investors in the power firms, BH gathered.

