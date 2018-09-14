Finance Minister, Adeosun quits, Northerner from Budget office tipped to replace her

Embattled Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has officially quit following allegation of her not serving the country in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and obtaining a certificate that the NYSC have disowned.

Sources close to the minister told Business Hallmark that she “honourably resigned” to protect her image since she felt that her position is becoming untenable and may hurt President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s reputation in the run up to the 2019 election.

Meanwhile, according to sources close to the presidency, a northern lady from the Budget Office has been drafted to replace Adeosun, in what is to be the third straight high profile appointment that will go the way of the North.

President Buhari had on Thursday, caused outrage when he appointed Kano born Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantial Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to replace Bayelsa born Mathew Seiyefa who had been acting since the dismissal of Lawal Daura in August.

The move was widely interpreted as being informed on tribalism and religion.

Recently too, the president named Mr. Abbas Umar Masanawa, from Kastina, as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company in what many say has cemented North’s hold on key agencies of government.

