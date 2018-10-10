Published On: Wed, Oct 10th, 2018

Fidelity Bank unveils a novel account opening initiative

Nnamdi Okonkwo, CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc

Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled a novel account opening initiative, just as it launched a new savings promotion campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers of the bank. The new account opening initiative, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, enables members of the public to open online savings accounts through a Quick Response (QR) code which can be scanned from any of the promotional materials such as roll up banners, fliers, posters and newspaper adverts.

This is expected to significantly ease the process of enrollment of new accounts and deepen the penetration of the new savings promo tagged; Get Alert in Millions Season 3 explained Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, during the launch ceremony at the bank’s corporate Head Office in Lagos Monday.  “This new savings promo is the 8th in 11 years. As with the previous ones, we are motivated to continue to empower our customers by rewarding them with cash and gift items, whilst at the same time promoting the savings culture, in line with the financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)” said Mrs. Ugochukwu, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Promo Committee.

Speaking shortly before formally flagging off the promo, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo thanked customers, stating that the bank is motivated to continue to incentivize them for their patronage. He said it was imperative to acknowledge the contributions of customers to the growing fortunes of the bank. “Last week, we joined other institutions across the world to observe the 2018 Customer Service Week and I want to use this opportunity to again thank all our customers. Our impressive half year results attest to your support and with your continued patronage, we are on course to delivering on our financial targets for the year” he said.

As a customer-centric bank, Mr. Okonkwo said Fidelity Bank would continue to leverage technology, in line with its digital retail strategy, to better serve customers, through innovative products, services and solutions. He reeled our some of the products to include the newly upgraded Fidelity Online Banking, *770# Instant Banking and Flashkey. “Our online banking solution enables you to transfer foreign exchange seamlessly just as we are the first bank to introduce a chat banking solution that is known as Flashkey. This solution enables you to effect monetary transfers whilst on any social media platform, without recourse to the online banking platform installed on your mobile device” he stated.

GAIM Season 3, as the new savings promo is called, is expected to run for 9 months till June 2019. The bank, within this period will give out over N120 million in cash and consolation prizes, including weekly airtime rewards.

To participate, Head, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Richard Madiebo said “customers can open a savings account and grow it to N20, 000 or top up an existing account with N10, 000 or more to qualify for the monthly draws to win N1 million or N2 million. To qualify for the star prize of N3 million, he explained that customers are expected to grow their account balances by N50, 000 monthly whilst accounts that maintain a minimum of N200,000 qualify for the grand prize of a whooping N10 million. “As a bank with branches across the country, the draws ceremonies will be done to ensure that everybody, irrespective of where their accounts are domiciled, stand equal chances of winning” he explained. There will be a total of six draws to produce 77 cash and 108 consolation prize winners over the duration of the exercise.

The launch ceremony had in attendance the press, regulatory bodies and some winners from previous savings promotion campaigns. Alhaji Gaffar Abdullateef; a previous winner thanked Fidelity Bank for the N3million he won in the last promo, saying that it “significantly gave boost to his business”.  Assistant Director, National Lotteries Regulatory Commission, Joy Okuna, praised Fidelity Bank for the transparency displayed in the last promos.  “As regulators, our duty is to ensure that promos are conducted transparently and I must attest to the high degree of transparency that we see with all Fidelity Bank savings campaigns and we expect no less from this” she stated.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Got news for us?

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • How court case halts insurance recapitalization exercise

    Litigation filed by some insurance stakeholders has forced the government to suspend the planned recapitalization of insurance firms operating in the country. The Insurance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) last month instituted a legal case against NAICOM, asking the court to bar it from commencing the implementation of the Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) model […]

  • LSETF Collaborates with IBM to build digital skills for youths

    In line with its commitment to help build a stronger, viable and sustainable technology ecosystem in the state, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its technology driven initiative, ‘Lagos Innovates’, has collaborated with IBM to build a new digitally-skilled generation. The collaboration will focus on building the skills of young Africans who have […]

  • FG disburses N15.18bn interest-free loans

    The Federal Government through Government Empowerment & Enterprise Programme (GEEP) has disbursed N15.183 billion in interest-free loans to over 300,000 market women, traders, artisans, farmers across all 36 States of the country and the FCT, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed. Speaking at the 9th presidential quarterly business forum, in Abuja, he noted 56 per cent […]

  • Fidelity Bank unveils a novel account opening initiative

    Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled a novel account opening initiative, just as it launched a new savings promotion campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers of the bank. The new account opening initiative, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, enables members of the public to open online savings accounts through […]

  • Labour insists on N30,000 minimum wage

    The Organised Labour has insisted that the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Ajaero was reacting to the […]

  • Fidelity: Okonkwo raises the bar

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU The recent liquidation of Skye Bank Plc by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised apprehensions about the safety of customer deposits in the various banks as a growing number of bank customers make a bid for the door, migrating from banks that appear high risk to those with larger asset […]

  • Union Bank introduces Edu360

    Union Bank has announced the first edition of an annual education fair – Edu360, as part of its efforts to support education as a critical sector for Nigeria’s growth and development.  The 2-day event themed: ‘Investing in the Future’ has been designed to attract audiences across the education ecosystem including investors, parents, school owners, teachers and students who will benefit […]

  • Google displays New Pixel Phone, Speaker, set to wrestle Apple

    Google showed off a pair of new Pixel phones, a tablet computer and a speaker with a screen in a deluge of new products aimed at competing with the latest gadgets from big technology rivals. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones offer significant upgrades to prior models by adding a nearly edge-to-edge screen […]

  • Buhari seeks NASS nod on $2.78 Eurobond

    President Muhammadu Buhari has requested a National Assembly resolution to raise 2.78 billion dollars from the International Capital Market for part-funding of the 2018 budget. Buhari’s request came in a letter dated July 23, and read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at plenary on Tuesday. The president said the amount, approved in the […]

  • Equity market resumes downtrend, drops 0.08%

    The Market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped marginally on Tuesday by 0.08 per cent, reversing the previous day’s gain. The All-Share Index dipped by 27.26 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 32,417.70 compared with 32,444.96 achieved on Monday. Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N11.844 trillion, shed  0.08 per […]

  • New documents may cut MTN’s penalty, says Emefiele

    MTN Group Ltd. and its bankers have provided more documents that may reduce Nigeria’s $8.1 billion claim on the South African wireless carrier, which could be resolved soon, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele said. The central bank alleged in late August that MTN and four banks — Standard Chartered Plc, Citigroup Inc., Stanbic […]

  • Naira depreciates 0.22% against dollar in Investors’ Forex Window

    The Naira was slightly devalued against the Dollar at the Investors’ & Exporters’ Foreign Exchange Window FX window, losing 0.22 per cent to exchange $/ N363.61 on Monday. At the I&E FX segment of the forex segment, a total of $128.04mn was traded in 273 deals, with rates ranging between $/N351.00-$/N365.30. On the other, at […]

  • Equity market halts four straight losses, rises 0.19%

    The Nigerian Stock market started this week on a bright as it returned bullish after four consecutive decline last week. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 61.81 absolute points on Monday, representing an increase of 0.19 per cent to closed at 32,444.96 points, propelled by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst […]

  • 2019 Battle Royale: Atiku dares Buhari

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday defeated other contestants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary held at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, thus setting up an epic battle with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 16, 2019 presidential election. […]

  • Primary rumbles in the house of APC

    By OBINNA EZUGWU In many states of the federation, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections have had brutal outcomes. It’s been, in some ways, like a mafia war. But it is hardly unexpected. In a clime where the biggest industry is politics, a lot is at stake. The APC is the ruling party […]

  • Ambode: End of the road for the god son 

    How President Buhari betrayed him The unexpected capitulation of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to the locomotive engine that was unleashed against him by the Lagos APC led by Asiwaju Tinubu was orchestrated by the betrayal by the Presidency which had earlier assured him of support. We learnt reliably that the World press conference he addressed was […]



read more...