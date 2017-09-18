Fidelity Bank to give out over N110 Million to Customers in ‘Get Alert In Millions Promo Reloaded’

544 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Top Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank Plc is set to delight the banking public with the introduction of a fresh Savings promo that promises to provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period.

The promo dubbed ‘Get Alert In Millions Promo Reloaded’ is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial inclusion policy and seeks to raise requisite awareness on the need for Nigerians to imbibe a savings culture.

Speaking at a press conference heralding the commencement of the savings promo, the Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo said the campaign is the seventh in the series of promos organised by the Bank to reward customers for their unflinching loyalty and patronage.

Okonkwo who was represented by the Executive Director, Shared Services & Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu noted that the promo underscores the Bank’s determination to improve the standard of living of Fidelity customers even amidst the harsh economic situation in the country. She explained that the initiative is in line with the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) financial inclusion policy to ensure that financial services are available to the unbanked and under banked in Nigeria.

She, however reckoned that Get Alert In Millions Reloaded promo was perhaps the biggest savings initiative run by the Bank. “For the first time in the history of the Bank, we will be giving away a grand prize of N10 million amongst several other mouth-watering prizes. In 2012, we had a Cash & Car Savings promo and we gave out 25 cars and N25 million to mark the Bank’s 25th anniversary.

“We followed this up closely with our Save 4 Scholarship promo in 2014 where we doled out N80 million in scholarships to our teeming customers. In 2015, we sought to address the housing needs of Nigerians. The Save 4 Shelter promo gave out three duplexes located in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos. Our last promo earlier in the year was the Get Alert In Millions promo and we gave out prizes in the total of N105 million”, Ugochukwu added.

Speaking in the same vein, the Bank’s Chief Operations & Information Officer, Gbolahan Joshua posited that the lenders retail strategy has continued to deliver impressive results as savings deposits increased by 3.9 percent to N161.1 billion in June 2017.

Joshua who attributed this impressive growth to improved cross selling of the Bank’s digital banking products, disclosed that about 30 percent of the Bank’s customers are currently enrolled on its flagship mobile (*770#) and internet banking products.

“Our customer base rose from 2.4 million to 3.8 million customers in little over four years. Retail deposits have moved from over N80 billion to N160 billion. Even with the recession, Fidelity Bank did not stop rewarding its customers. The Bank set up a loyalty scheme and just before the Salah holidays we gave out over N200 million to over 350 customers. Apart from the Savings promo, we give out N800 million in cash rewards every year”, he further added.

The Regional Bank Head, Apapa, Obaro Odeghe advised the banking public to take advantage of the promo to open accounts with Fidelity Bank to enjoy the enormous benefits the promo and other services offer.

Whilst providing some insights into the promo dynamics, he stated, “To qualify for the grand prize of N10 million, customers are expected to maintain a monthly average balance of N200, 000. “By opening any of the Bank’s Saving account/growing it to N20, 000, customers qualify to take part in the monthly draw to win N2m, N1m and consolation prizes of fridges, generators and TV sets.

“For existing customers, top up Savings accounts with incremental of N10, 000 to also qualify. To qualify for the Star Prize of N3 million (which comes up every two months/Bi-monthly Draw), top up existing Savings account with N50, 000 and above”, he added. In all, N110 million cash, numerous consolation prizes and over 200, 000 instant gifts are up for grabs in the Get Alert In Millions Promo Reloaded.

