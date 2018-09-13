Fidelity Bank, COHEB Nig bring succour to Ogoja refugee camp

In line with Fidelity Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility objective which seeks to lend a helping hand to the less privileged in the society, the Bank is continuously touching lives and impacting positively on communities, Pan-Nigeria, with its Fidelity Helping Hands Project (FHHP), an initiative that enables the staff to carry out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions.

Just last week, it was the turn of refugees at Ogoja refugee camp in Cross River State to benefit from the Bank’s corporate philanthropy initiative. Staff of Fidelity Bank, University of Calabar (UNICAL) branch brought smile to the faces of internally displaced persons and refugees at the camp by donating relief materials and building a children’s playground.

To achieve this, they partnered Community Humanitarian Emergency Backing Nigeria (COHEB Nig), a non-governmental humanitarian organisation created to respond to diverse humanitarian crises and provide charitable humanitarian services.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony and commissioning of the playground, country director, COHEB Nig, Ugochi Ossai commended the laudable effort of Fidelity Bank.

She noted that the Bank is an exceptional organisation which has subsequently made it a duty to positively impact communities where they do business and urged other Corporate and non-governmental organisations to emulate the pacesetting initiative of Fidelity Bank.

