Published On: Fri, Mar 30th, 2018

Treasury looters: FG names Secondus, others in PDP

The Federal Government on Friday listed names of some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged looted the national treasury when the party was in power.

At a media briefing in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the PDP National Chairman, Uche Seconduns took N200 million from the office of then National Security Adviser (NSA) on Feb. 19, 2015.

The PDP had challenged the ruling party to name the looters under its watch if it actually knows any.

“They said they did not loot the treasury. Well, I am sure they know that the treasury was looted dry under their watch.

“Yet they decided to grandstand. This shows the hollowness of their apology to Nigerians.

“Let us just give them a teaser with this list: PDP chairman Uche Secondus on the 19th of Feb 2015, took N200 million only from the office of then NSA”

The minister also alleged that PDP Financial Secretary, Bolaji Anani on Oct 2014, took N600 million from the office of then NSA

He said that the then party’s National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, is on trial for collecting N1.4 billion from the office of then NSA

Mohammed said that Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications is also on trial, for allegedly taking N2.1 billion also from the office of the NSA

“Dudafa Waripamo-Owei, former SSA to President Goodluck Jonathan, is also on trial over N830 million kept in accounts of four different companies,” he said.

The minister said that a Federal High Court recently ruled that the former President Jonathan’s cousin Robert Azibaola had a case to answer for collecting 40 million dollars from the office of then NSA

“This list is just a tip of the iceberg, and the PDP is aware of this.

“We did not make these cases up. Many of these cases are in court and the records are available.

“Some of the people on this list are seeking to plea bargain, and that is a fact,” he said

Mohammed continued: “We insist that Nigeria was looted blind under the watch of the PDP, and that the starting point in tendering an apology is for them to return the loot.

“It is like a robber admitting to stealing your car and apologizing, but then saying he will keep the car anyway. It doesn’t work that way.

“The PDP is a hypocrite, and that reminds me of what English writer William Hazlitt said: ‘The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy. The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy’.

“We will not stop talking about the massive looting by the PDP. They
brought Nigeria to this sorry pass.

“We are now looking around for loans to build infrastructure, and they ask us not to talk about it. we will talk about it”.

Speaking on whether the position of government was prejudice since they had not been convicted by court, the minister said they were dared by the party  to give the names.

He added that they had enough evidence to prove the allegations against them. (NAN)

