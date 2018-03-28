FG declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays for Easter celebrations

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Tuesday made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government.

He enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to employ the spiritual ethos of Easter, which includes love, peace, and sacrifice, in contributing to the unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians should remain supportive of the Buhari-led in his efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

He also implored all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace and unity of the country.