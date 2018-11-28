FG cuts UTME, SSCE, BECE fees 

Candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the National Examination Council (NECO) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will now pay less.

The Federal Government announced a slash of all the fees today.

The approval was granted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the State House Villa, Abuja.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu who briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the FEC meeting, said from January next year, prospective students are to pay N3,500 for UTME as against N5,000.

For the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) being conducted by NECO, he said prospective students are to pay N9,850 as against N11,350.

The Minister said BECE fee has been slashed down to N4,000 from N5,500.

