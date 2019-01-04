Fees increment: NANS vows to shut down Ibadan Polytechnic

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to shut down the Ibadan Polytechnic over the astronomical increase in tuition fees by management.

NANS gave the threat in a statement jointly signed by its leadership, Mr Adeyemi Azeez, NANS National PRO and Mr Adekitan Adebisi, NANS South-West Coordinator on Friday in Abuja.

It expressed displeasure over the increment noting that nothing the poor had the right to be educated in the country.

“NANS condemned this in totality as we cannot continue to watch our fundamental rights being turned to a source of revenue by the anti-poor and anti-students by the government.

“NANS describes this increment at this trying period for civil servants as a deliberate attempt towards making the future of promising Nigerian students to become sudden academic dropouts.”

The leadership of NANS also alleged that the present administration by this increase was making education not affordable to the sons and daughters of the poor.

The association however, called on the government to reverse the school fees to status-quo to avoid industrial action.

“Failure to adhere to the above ultimatum, NANS national leadership shall mobilise en-mass for protest on Thursday, Jan. 10, and shut down activities in Oyo State.

“NANS hereby directs all students not to pay the school fees until NANS informs otherwise.” (NAN)

