" />
Published On: Fri, Apr 27th, 2018

FBNQuest Merchant Bank posts ₦6.167bn pre-tax profit

Bello Maccido, FBNQuest Merchant Bank chairman

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management group of FBN Holdings Plc, has declared a profit before tax (PBT) of ₦6.17 billion for the year ended December 31, 2017, representing a 25.7 per cent increase from the previous year’s position. The Chairman of the investment bank, Mallam Bello Maccido disclosed this at its 3rd Annual General Meeting held on April 24, 2018 in Lagos.

Total assets of the group grew to N140.701 billion, from N137.2 billion in 2016.

This positive performance, despite recessionary conditions, was attributed to the diversified nature of its businesses which was further enhanced by the acquisition of FBNQuest Asset Management and FBNQuest Securities in 2017. The Chairman in his statement noted that the effect of the acquisition is already evident in the synergies being experienced within the group, and its full positive impact should become more visible in the new financial year. He also commended the tenacity and professionalism of the Management and staff which led to the strong performance amid the ongoing change.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Mr. Kayode Akinkugbe said, “We are indeed proud of our figures, particularly considering the challenging business environment we had in 2017. Since we began operations as a Merchant Bank, we have remained committed to ensuring we deliver strong returns for our clients and shareholders. We continue to improve our innovative capabilities as well as the products and services we offer; and guided by our pool of experts across the business, have taken informed risks which contributed to our growth.

We harnessed the market and identified new business opportunities to increase revenue, which is reflective in the company’s year-end results. We commend the hard work, passion and dedication of the staff, and say a huge thank you to our shareholders and Board of Directors for their valuable support and insights”, he added.

The GMD of FBN Holdings, Mr UK Eke, also commended the Board of Directors and Management team for the positive results, noting that this will continue to bolster the confidence of the shareholders and customers of both the Merchant Bank, as well as the Group at large.

Since its incorporation in November 2015, FBNQuest Merchant Bank has seen consistent growth across all its business lines. The firm was recently recognized for outstanding transactions delivered, receiving 5 EMEAFinance awards in the first quarter of 2018 including Best Local Currency Bond House, Best Social Development Bond for Mixta Real Estate’s N4.5 billion Guaranteed Issuance, Best Naira Bond and Best Sovereign Bond for the FGN’S N100 billion 7-year Inaugural Sukuk, and Best M&A deal in Africa for Divestment of AMCON’s 100 per cent Shareholding in Keystone Bank; as well as Global Finance’s Best Investment Bank in Nigeria Award for the 7th consecutive year.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Buhari leaves for USA Saturday

    President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on 28th April 2018, (Saturday) on an official working visit to the United States of America, on the invitation of President Donald Trump. President Buhari will have bilateral meeting with President Trump and a working lunch on Monday 30 April 2018. The meeting is to discuss ways to enhance […]

  • NSE to host 2018 ASEA conference

    The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has emerged the preferred host of the 22nd Annual Conference of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) scheduled to hold November 25-27, 2018, at the Oriental Hotel Lagos. The two-day conference with the theme: “Champions On The Rise: Africa’s Ascension To A More Sustainable Future”, will feature keynote addresses and presentations, […]

  • Herdsmen killings: Catholic Bishops accuse Buhari of complicity, ask president to resign

    In the wake of incessant killings by Fulani herdsmen across the country, particularly  in Benue State, and the recent killing of two priests in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of complicity, noting that it had become obvious that the country’s security […]

  • FBNQuest Merchant Bank posts ₦6.167bn pre-tax profit

    FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management group of FBN Holdings Plc, has declared a profit before tax (PBT) of ₦6.17 billion for the year ended December 31, 2017, representing a 25.7 per cent increase from the previous year’s position. The Chairman of the investment bank, Mallam Bello Maccido disclosed this at its […]

  • Shell profits rise on back of soaring oil prices

    Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a 42 percent rise in first-quarter profit, its highest in over three years, boosted by higher oil prices and production. Expectations are high for Shell to continue to generate strong profits and cash flow after the Anglo-Dutch company beat larger rival Exxon Mobil on both fronts in 2017 thanks […]

  • World’s first scrotum transplant successful

    Doctors at Johns Hopkins University said Monday they have performed the world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant on a US military serviceman who was wounded in Afghanistan. The 14-hour operation took place on March 26, and was performed by a team of nine plastic surgeons and two urologic surgeons. “We are optimistic that he […]

  • ‘Over two million bottles of Codeine consumed in Kano’

    n the last three years, Kano State reportedly tops the list of the states with the highest rate of drug addiction in the country. Codeine, a prescription pain medication used to treat mild or moderate pain is a drug which is abused by some youths in the state. It comes in tablet and syrup form and as […]

  • Businessman accused of cloning SON logo docked

    A businessman, Nonso Udoye, who was accused of cloning the production and registration logo of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) was on Wednesday brought to the Federal High Court in Lagos for trial. Udoye is facing a 15-count charge bordering on forgery and counterfeiting before Justice Saliu Saidu. At the commencement of trial, his […]

  • Lagos records revenue increase in first quarter

    The Lagos State Government has recorded success in its revenue generation for the first quarter. The Internally Generated Revenue for the first quarter of Y2018 stood at N103.476billion, as against N96.7billion recorded in the previous year, thereby accounting for 81 percent of the total revenue of N141billion generated in the quarter. Commissioner for Economic Planning […]

  • NIS generates N35.72bn in 2017 – NBS

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) generated more than N35.72 billion from passports applications in 2017. The NBS said this in a statistics on Immigration for 2017 posted on its website. According to the report, the figure is less than the N36.17 billion generated from passports application as local […]

  • MTN proposes $500m IPO- SEC

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday confirmed that MTN Group had finally commenced discussions with the commission on its proposed 500 million dollars Initial Public Offering (IPO). A senior management staff of SEC who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that MTN had commenced discussion with the commission […]

  • Keystone Bank partners CeLD, launches ‘CashToken’ customers

    By OKEY ONYEMWEAKU  Fastest growing financial institution in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited, has partnered with a ‘Cash Reward as-a-Service Company’, CeLD Innovations Limited, to launch a ground-breaking product, ‘CashToken’, a new age of hyper consumer centricity in Nigeria. The new innovative product, CashToken, which was formally launched in Lagos on Thursday April 19, 2018 at […]

  • US oil hurts Nigeria, OPEC in Europe

    US oil producers are reaping the benefits of OPEC’s efforts to balance the crude market by flooding Europe with a record amount of crude, hurting traditional suppliers such as Nigeria. Russia paired with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last year in cutting oil output jointly by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), a deal […]

  • CBN ruins Black Market business, says Gwadabe

    Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) foreign exchange management policies have begun to put severe pressure on Nigeria’s parallel foreign currency market as ‘Black marketers’ begin to see their trading margins disappear. Indeed with more stable supply of forex and growing investor confidence on rising oil prices (currently at $74 per barrel) , the business of […]

  • Manufacturers groan despite improved bank liquidity

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian manufacturers are still credit-starved despite the improved liquidity of the banking sector. Although credit to the private sector has been rising, manufacturers have claimed that access to funds still pose a serious problem. Broad money in circulation increased 8.14 per cent to N2, 401.91 trillion in February 2018 compared to N2, […]

  • MAN, LCCI disagree over CFTA

    By UCHE CHRIS President Buhari seems to be coming under increasing pressure from both home and abroad over his refusal to sign the Continental Free Trade Area treaty last month at the meeting African Union Heads of states and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Also Nigerians particularly the business community are sharply divided over the […]