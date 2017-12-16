FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N609.95bn as November revenue

288 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Obinna Ezugwu

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N609.95 billion from the federation Account to Federal, States and Local Governments as revenue generated in November, Mr. Ahmed Idris, the Accountant-General of the Federation. This represents N77.25 billion more than what was distributed in the preceding month of October.

Mr. Idris explained that after the cost of collection deductions by FIRS, Customs and DPR, the Federal Government got N248.2 billion, representing 52.68 per cent; the states took N125.9 billion, representing 26.72 percent, while the 774 local governments received N97.06 billion, amounting to 20.60 per cent.

He further explained that oil producing states took N54.48 billion, which represents the derivation share of 13 percent, noting that the country generated N356.07 billion as mineral revenue and N193.46 billion as non-mineral revenue in November, both showing improvements over the earnings in October.

Mineral revenue increased by N38.78 billion, while non oil mineral revenue equally rose by N68.65 billion. According to the Accountant General, oil revenue continues to be negatively impacted by low production due to poor maintenance, sabotage and the Force Majeure declared at Bonny Terminal.

He pointed out that the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as at December 15, remained $2.317 billion, while he put the balance in the Excess Petroleum Profit Tax account, at $133 million. He said the Federation Account has received instruction from the National Economic Council that $1billion be removed from ECA to fight Boko Haram, but there is a processes to be followed in doing so.

“The instruction has been given. But there is a process before money is taken out of an account. So unless that withdrawal is made, the balance remains the same. On what the money will be used for, the appropriate institution will have to give you that, namely the military, who are the ones that will utilize the money, and they know their needs,” he said.

Explaining why the money is being taken from the ECA, Idris said everyone should know that it is a savings account and ordinarily should have been distributed to the three tiers of government.