Explosion rocks home of Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader

The residence of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, was on Sunday rocked by an explosion.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device.

This was after some unidentified person threw the explosive device into the building at Ukehe, in Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Meanwhile the police in the state have confirmed the attack, noting that no life was lost in the incident.

The Enugu State Command Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed promised to unmask those behind the attack.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Ebere Amarizu the police promised to be more vigilant and security conscious and also partner other security agencies to ensure that there is no repeat of such an incident.

Nwodo who met the Commissioner of Police at the scene, commended the police on prompt arrival at the scene in order to have on the spot assessment of the incident.

The operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department (E.OD) of the state command has already moved into the scene where they have collected some of the samples from the debris of the explosion for proper analysis and classifications.

