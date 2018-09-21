Published On: Fri, Sep 21st, 2018

Experts blame shareholders as CBN revokes Skye Bank’s license

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

FELIX OLOYEDE

The failure of Skye Bank shareholders to recapitalize the bank, which has been battling with acute liquidity challenges is responsible for the revocation of its operating license of Skye Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), experts have declared.

Prof. Joseph Ajibola, former President, Chartered Institute of Banking of Nigeria (CIBN) opined that there was an understanding by the public that the shareholders of Skye Bank including Lagos State Government would beef up the capital base of the bank to enable it operate profitably and meet the critical regulatory ratios.

“This was not to be as the bank continued to rely on borrowings from the CBN to remain in operation. Hence the decision of CBN to close its lending window against Skye Bank,” he noted.

The Central Bank on Friday revoked the operating Skye Bank, which has been under the management of apex bank’s appointed board since 2016.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor, CBN told pressmen in Lagos that the apex bank decided to pull the plug out of the lender after “The result of our examinations and forensic audit of the bank has, however, have revealed that the Skye bank requires urgent recapitalisation as it can no longer continue to live on borrowed times with indefinite liquidity support from the CBN. The shareholders of the bank have been unable to recapitalize it.”

“The reasons given by the regulatory authorities are difficult to controvert. If the existing shareholders are not able to inject additional capital even after the capital base of the Bank had been eroded by losses means that they have lost any claims on the Bank and therefore the withdrawal of the license is simply a confirmation of an existential condition. It is ill advised that a bank should operate only with borrowed money,” said Dr. Boniface Chizea, an economist and Managing Consultant, BIC Consultancy Services Ltd. noted.

“Legally, Skye Bank has ceased to exist, it has been taking over by Polaris Bank. However, nothing has change yet until AMCON inject funds into the bank and that is expected to be done by next week.
“Moreover, this singular action of the Apex Bank will trigger a run on the bank in the next few weeks. However, I expect that the bank will be able to meet its obligations to customers courtesy of the fund that AMCON is expected to inject into it,” argued Moses Ojo, Head, Research and Business Development, PanAfrican Capital Plc.

He believes the revocation of the license by the Central Bank was simply a confirmation of an existential condition, adding that It was good that the Central Bank has taken steps to sustain the going concern of the Bank by protecting depositor’s funds while ensuring that jobs were protected.

“Therefore, to all intents and purposes, what CBN has done is to make it clear to the shareholders of Skye Bank that their investment has been completely eroded and therefore they no longer have any claims. What is left is for the regulatory authorities to embark on aggressive enlightenment programme to unsure that all stakeholders are on board,” he stressed.

Emefiele explained that after consulting with the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the CBN decided to setup a bridge bank, Polaris Bank, to assume the assets and liabilities of Skye bank. He said this would enable the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) to capitalize the bridge Bank and begin the process of sourcing investors to buy out AMCON. By this decision.

“We wish to assure all depositors that under this arrangement, their deposits shall remain safe and that normal banking services shall continue in the new bank on Monday, 24th September, 2018, to enable customers to transact their businesses seamlessly.

“Thus, all customers of Skye Bank shall be automatic customers of the new bank and their accounts and records duly purchased by Polaris Bank,” the CBN governor mentioned.

He declared that the apex bank also decided to retain the intervention board and management it put in place in the defunct Skye Bank, due to their good performance, assuring that all employees of Skye Bank shall be absorbed by Polaris Bank under a new contract.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Nigerian banking industry remains safe and resilient and that the CBN will continue to live up to its responsibilities of promoting stability in the banking and financial system,” Emefiele concluded.

It was be recalled that the CBN removed the Tunde Ayeni-led board and the management of Skye Bank in July 4, 2016 after the bank failed several prudential benchmarks and was struggling with liquidity. Apex bank had to inject over fresh funds into the bank to keep it afloat.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • My Mandate Is To Deliver The Ecobank Brand Promise As Platform Of Choice In Nigeria – Akinwuntan

    The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Patrick Akinwuntan has reaffirmed that his mandate in Nigeria is to grow the Ecobank brand by delivering it as a brand of choice. The bank Managing Director stated that Ecobank service will be available and within the reach of every Nigerian either in their homes or locality through any […]

  • Experts blame shareholders as CBN revokes Skye Bank’s license

    FELIX OLOYEDE The failure of Skye Bank shareholders to recapitalize the bank, which has been battling with acute liquidity challenges is responsible for the revocation of its operating license of Skye Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), experts have declared. Prof. Joseph Ajibola, former President, Chartered Institute of Banking of Nigeria (CIBN) opined […]

  • Bulls return to stock market, appreciates 0.33%

    By FELIX OLOYEDE The Nigerian equity market on Thursday trended upward, reversing the previous day’s negative sentiment. The bourse gained 0.33 per cent, propelled gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks with WAPCO setting the pace. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 105.77 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.33 per cent to […]

  •  Elumelu Foundation to launch world’s largest digital platform for African entrepreneurs

    The Tony Elumelu Foundation has concluded all plans to launch the world’s largest digital platform for African entrepreneurs and the African entrepreneurship ecosystem –  TEFConnect. TEFConnect will officially be unveiled at this year’s TEF Forum, taking place on October 25, 2018, at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. Harnessing and building on the success of Africa’s […]

  • NNPC declares 46% trade surplus

    Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has stated on Thursday  that it had trade surplus of about 46 per cent in oil sales in the month of April, 2018. NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement noted that the trade surplus which amount to N17.16 billion was part of the highlight […]

  • 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend to hold in November

    Fashion enthusiasts all over the world will be treated to an unparalleled exposé of Africa’s finest in fashion at the 3rd edition of the GTBank Fashion Weekend, which is bid to hold between  November 10-11, 2018, The two-day event will bring together renowned fashion personalities from around the world and budding small businesses in the […]

  • NDIC hosts IADI Africa Regional Committee AGM

    The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) will host the next edition of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) Africa Regional Committee (ARC) Annual General Meeting and Technical Assistance Workshop. The event which has been scheduled to hold at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos from September, 25th – 27th 2018, would be focusing on Financial […]

  • Ambode 2019: The godfather’s revolt

    By OBINNA EZUGWU As uncertainty continues to hover around the second term bid of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, following an alleged plot by the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hand the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, […]

  • FG to generate N6bn from concession of 20 Silos

    The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the Concessioning of 20 out of its 33 Silos to private sector operators at the cost of N6 billion. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive […]

  • Insurance sector sell-off drags capital market down, loses 0.02%

    The Equity Market on Wednesday shed 0.02 per cent, reversing yesterday’s positive sentiment. The downturn was on the back of the massive sell-off in Insurance stocks among others, which dragged the All Share Index (ASI) down by 5.88 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.02%, closing at 32,375.12 points. The Market Capitalization also dipped by […]

  • Number of extremely poor continues to soar in Sub-Sahara Africa

    Although globally, extreme poverty has rapidly declined, the number of people living in extreme poverty is, however, on the rise in Sub-Saharan Africa, comprising more than half of the extreme poor in 2015, a new poverty estimates by the World Bank has shown. Forecasts also indicate that by 2030, nearly 9 in 10 extremely poor […]

  • MAN sets for 46th AGM as Jacobs bows out 

    The Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) has unveiled plans for its 46th Annual General Meeting and Manufacturers Annual lecture/Presidential Luncheon, which is scheduled for  September 26 and 27, 2018 in Lagos. The occasion will also see the outgoing President of MAN, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs end his 4-year tenure. The event will play host to […]

  • Naira firms up marginally at I&E forex market

    The Naira appreciated slightly against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange window on Wednesday, assisted by new interventions by the Central Bank.  The local currency was up 0.09 per cent after opening at $/N363.03, traded high at $/N364.75 and eventually closed at $/N362.97. A total of $112.66 million was transacted at […]

  • Heritage Bank partners NPA to support improved ports infrastructure in maritime sector 

    The maritime sector through Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) is set to get improved infrastructural boost as Heritage Bank Plc revealed plans to provide financing for building critical maritime infrastructures and other aspects of transport sector projects once policies driving the projects are well structured. The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo disclosed this as one […]

  • Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa lead BudgIT’s 2018 fiscal sustainability index

    BudgIT, recently analysed the fiscal condition of states and noticed that states fiscal account generally improved on the back of increasing oil revenue. It was critical that State governments embrace a high level of transparency and accountability, develop workable economic plans, take haircuts — especially on overheads — expand their internally generated revenue (IGR) base, […]

  • CBN intervenes with $210m in forex market

    The Central Bank of Nigeria has sustained its intervention in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market by injecting 210 million dollars into the various segments of the market. The Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the apex bank offered 100 million dollars as wholesale interventions and allocated 55 million dollars […]