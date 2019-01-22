Every Nigerian is affected by injustice, Buhari’s failures – Yoruba youths tell Niger Delta Agitators

By EZUGWU OBINNA

Yoruba youths under the auspices Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) and Yoruba Youth Leaders Forum (YYLF), have reminded Niger Delta Agitators that every Nigerian is affected by issues of failing economy, terrorism, infrastructure deficit, nepotism, among others, which according to them, have been the lot of Nigerians in recent years.

The youths who stated this in a statement dated January 14, 2019, signed by Aremo Bar Oladotun Hassan, president, YCYW and YYLF, in response to an earlier statement by Niger Delta Watchdogs on behalf of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, demanding the vacation of all Northern and Yoruba clans residing in the Niger Delta region over what they described as persecution of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Nkanu Onnoghen by the federal government, maintained that the actions against the chief justice is one that is condemned by all Nigerians of goodwill, and should not be seen as affecting only the oil rich region.

“We are compelled to react in view of the released statement dated 13th January, 2019 credited to General John Dukku of the Niger Delta Watchdogs who spoke on behalf of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators and others, demanding for the outright vacation of all Northern and Yoruba clans residing within the Niger Delta region in the event of possible victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in this year’s presidential election; also specifically grudged on ongoing CCT trial filed by the Federal Government against Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is of the Niger Delta,” the statement read.

“It is on this premise that we equally condemn in its entirety the approach of the Federal Government, which appears to be a premeditated attempt to forcefully remove the CJN from office without due diligence to law, and in extant violation of the constitution and laid down legal principles.

“We demand that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN, discontinue with the ongoing legal proceedings against the CJN based on doctrine of necessity, and that rule of law should be enthroned to protect the nation from imminent escalation of insecurity and possible disintegration.

“We wish to state however, that all issues raised by the Agitators are real but not limited to the Niger Delta region alone. They are matters of mutual concern and national interest, especially the issue of failing economy, security challenges, infrastructure deficit, education downturn and nepotistic appointments which has heightened ethno-religious tension in the country.

“We feel concerned as stakeholders in national development, for no one will be insulated from the consequential dangers which such issues portend. We ask the Agitators to apply due caution at this critical period of our national life. We call for an all inclusive national dialogue before the 2019 general elections.

“We equally want to call on the Niger Deltans to look inwardly on areas of synergy rather than considering the other regions as enemies.

“We are using this medium to summon an emergency Yoruba Summit in view of the happenings the country. The details of which shall be communicated subsequently.”

