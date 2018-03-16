Evans’ trial continues as kidnap victim narrates ordeal

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

A victim of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has narrated his ordeal in the custody of his captor.

Mr Donatus Dunu recounted his experience on Friday during the resumed trial of the kidnap suspect which began with the examination of the victim at the Ikeja High Court in Lagos.

In his testimony, the victim who is the Managing Director of Maybon Pharmaceutical Company told the court that he was held captive for the 88 days.

He revealed that he was kidnapped on February 14, 2017, around Ilupeju area of the state and taken to an unknown destination.

Dunu said his abductors at first demanded for two million dollars, as ransom but later negotiated to 1million dollars.

He told the court that after much deliberation, they agreed to one million euros.

The victim, however, said he was able to escape through God’s intervention after a few months in their detention camp.

The matter has been adjourned until May 11 for cross-examination.