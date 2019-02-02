Ethiopians sweep medals at Access Bank Lagos City Maraton          

By OKEY ONYENWEAKU

The duo of Suntayahu Legese and Dinke Meseret of Ethiopian descents have emerged winners of the male and female events of the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Legese breasted the finish line in a time of 02:17:28hrs ahead of Kenyans Joshua Kipkorir (02:18:16hrs) and William Yegon (02:19:04hrs), who placed second and third respectively at the IAAF-sanctioned event.

Nigeria’s Sunday Manasa, who ended the race in sixth place in 02:21:11hrs, was the country’s best male performer.

In the female event, Ethiopians Alemnesh Herepa (02:49:05hrs) and Kebena Chala (02:49:09hrs) were second and third respectively behind Meseret, to ensure a clean sweep for the East Africans.

Meseret was champion in 02:48:02hrs. Sixth-place Deborah Pam (02:52:59hrs) was Nigeria’s best performer in the female event.

