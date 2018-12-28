Ethiopian PM, Ahmed emerges African Leader of the Year

Pan African news platform, The Difference Newspaper, has named Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed as winner of its African Leader of The Year Award for 2018.

The Newspaper said Ahmed was chosen from a list of 55 African heads of states at the end of a 3-track voting and assessment process over and above his closest contenders, President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The 42 year-old Ahmed, who became Prime Minister of the Horn of African nation only eight months ago, according to a statement by the editorial board of the newspaper, has in the estimation of the African voting public, “acquitted himself most commendably in critical areas of governance reform, visionary leadership and a demonstrable commitment to pan-African integration and cooperation.”

The board praised Ahmed for achieving peaceful resolution of the decades long Ethiopia versus Eritrea conflict, among other notable achievements.

“Among others, some of the specific actions undertaken by the Prime Minister in the year under reference and which placed him in good stead in the eyes of voters and the board of The Difference Newspaper include taking practical steps to bring closure to a two-decade old conflict with neighbouring Eritrea, the overhaul of the cabinet to provide for 50 per cent representation for women and the massive release of political prisoners and their seamless reintegration into national political life.”

The 2017 edition of the annual #AfricanLeaderoftheYear award series was won by President John Magufuli of Tanzania.

The Difference Newspaper is a pan-African news media and events management platform that was established in 2006 and has its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Difference is also the organiser of the monthly #FocusNationAfrica summits that celebrate the national days of respective African nations, as well as being the convener of the Africa Day Colloquium which holds on May 25th every year.

