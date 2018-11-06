Equity Market rebounds, posts 0.33% gain

Gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks lifted the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, helping it to reverse Monday’s loss.

The Equity Market gained 0.33 per cent to reverse the previous day’s decline as the All Share Index (ASI) was up by 105.85 absolute points to close at 32,154.03 points.

The Market Capitalization also increased by N38.64 billion, representing a growth of 0.33 per cent, closing at N11.74 trillion.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) appreciated 9.81 per cent to set the pace for the day’s 14 gainers, while Fidson lost 10 per cent to top 22 other losers.

Other gainers who swayed the market to positive territory are Dangote Sugar (+4.26 per cent), UBA (+4.00 per cent), Nestle (+3.62 per cent), Dangote Flour (+3.45 per cent), FBNH (+1.36 per cent), etc.

A total of 149,653,300 shares exchanged hands, valued at N2.79 billion in 3,063 deal, with Fidelity Bank, which traded 22.032 million shares worth N42.23 million, emerging the most stock in terms of volume.

But Nestle exchanged 507,408 shares valued at N723.83 million, was the most active with regards to value.

