New documents may cut MTN’s penalty, says Emefiele MTN Group Ltd. and its bankers have provided more documents that may reduce Nigeria’s $8.1 billion claim on the South African wireless carrier, which could be resolved soon, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele said. The central bank alleged in late August that MTN and four banks — Standard Chartered Plc, Citigroup Inc., Stanbic […]

Naira depreciates 0.22% against dollar in Investors’ Forex Window The Naira was slightly devalued against the Dollar at the Investors’ & Exporters’ Foreign Exchange Window FX window, losing 0.22 per cent to exchange $/ N363.61 on Monday. At the I&E FX segment of the forex segment, a total of $128.04mn was traded in 273 deals, with rates ranging between $/N351.00-$/N365.30. On the other, at […]

Equity market halts four straight losses, rises 0.19% The Nigerian Stock market started this week on a bright as it returned bullish after four consecutive decline last week. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 61.81 absolute points on Monday, representing an increase of 0.19 per cent to closed at 32,444.96 points, propelled by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst […]

2019 Battle Royale: Atiku dares Buhari By OBINNA EZUGWU Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday defeated other contestants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary held at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, thus setting up an epic battle with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 16, 2019 presidential election. […]

Primary rumbles in the house of APC By OBINNA EZUGWU In many states of the federation, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections have had brutal outcomes. It’s been, in some ways, like a mafia war. But it is hardly unexpected. In a clime where the biggest industry is politics, a lot is at stake. The APC is the ruling party […]

Ambode: End of the road for the god son How President Buhari betrayed him The unexpected capitulation of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to the locomotive engine that was unleashed against him by the Lagos APC led by Asiwaju Tinubu was orchestrated by the betrayal by the Presidency which had earlier assured him of support. We learnt reliably that the World press conference he addressed was […]

Election fears dampen equity market FELIX OLOYEDE Fears of the adverse consequence of continued fiscal and monetary policy in the coming year if President Muhammed Buhari wins next year’s presidential election has unsettled the stock market. Due to foreign investors bailing out of the market the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) has tumbled -7.31 per cent year- to- date and […]

You must pay your debt, Ecobank replies Honeywell Ecobank has said it is unhindered by the continued attempts by Honeywell to coerce the public into believing that it has fully paid its overdue indebtedness to the bank. A statement signed by the Bank”s Company Secretary/Chief Legal Counsel, Adenike Laoye, made available to newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, stated that the attention of the Bank had […]

Stanbic IBTC Bank deploys historic robots to enhance operations Stanbic IBTC Bank has taken another bold step towards service efficiency and enhanced customer experience with the deployment of robots to drive various dimensions of its operations. Deployed about three months ago, the Stanbic IBTC BlueBots, as the robots are called, manage middle and back office activities. At the operational center at Ilupeju, Lagos, the […]

PwC trains Journalists at her 5th annual Capability Enhancement Workshop To help build the capacity of practising journalists in the country, PwC Nigeria has organised a Capability Enhancement Workshop for them. The 5th annual Capability Enhancement Workshop, which held in Lagos on Thursday, had as participants from across both traditional and new media platforms. It featured insightful presentations on various topics by subject matter specialists […]

Nigerian banks’ assets rise by 43.6% to N35.1trn in 5yrs FELIX OLOYEDE Increased reserves, aggregated credit and loans and advances have pushed total assets of commercial banks in Nigeria up by 43.6 per cent. from ₦24.5 trillion in 2013 to ₦35.1 trillion in 2017, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed. Speaking at Federal Government Investors presentation in New […]

By OBINNA EZUGWU Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won the People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary and will now face President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election. Atiku defeated other candidates, including his closest rival, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Former Kano governor, Musa Kwankwaso; Senate President, Bukola Saraki among others.

Counting of votes is still ongoing at the People's Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention holding at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, with former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar projected to win. Although it remains a close contest between him and Sokoto State governor ,Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.