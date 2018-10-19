Equity market closes week positive, gains 0.54%

The equity market sustained two consecutive gains to close the week on positive note after series of decline, with Access Bank, Oando, Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, etc. serving as catalysts for the growth.

The bourse posted 0.54 per cent appreciation, following 177.06 absolute points rise in the All Share Index (ASI) to 32,841.69 points.

The market capitalization increased by N64.64 billion, representing a growth of 0.54 per cent, closing at N11.99 trillion.

Of the 18 stocked that recorded gains on Friday, Vitafoam, which appreciated 9.84 per cent to close N3.46, emerged as the top gainers.

On the flip side, Forte Oil shed -9.23 per cent to close at N20.15 to lead other 18 losers.

The volume of transactions carried on Friday was up 1.44 per cent to 212,649,910, valued at N3.76 billion.

The equity market which has dipped -14.12 per cent in the last 10 months, saw three sectors rise on Friday, while four others went southward.

