" /> > Equal salary grade for HND and Degree holders | Hallmarknews
Published On: Fri, Jul 14th, 2017

Equal salary grade for HND and Degree holders

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB), at the end of its meeting held on Tuesday approved the regularisation of the dichotomy between holders of University degrees and Higher National Diploma (HND) in all the Services.

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB), at the end of its meeting held on Tuesday, 11th July 2017, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, approved the regularisation of the dichotomy between holders of University degrees and Higher National Diploma (HND) in all the Services.

To this end, the Board directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary Grade Level for holders of Degree certificates at entry point.

READ  INEC stops Melaye’s recall

While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the Rank of Senior Inspector, the Degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II. The Board also approved the commencement of the Year 2017 Promotion Exercise for all the Services with effect from 17th July, 2017. In order to boost internal security mechanism, the Board accordingly approved the establishment of the Institute of Domestic Security aimed at strengthening Inter-Agency cooperation, among other functions.

Facebook Comments

comments

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Please wait...

Subscribe to our newsletter

Enter your email address and be the first to know when our article is published.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER NOW