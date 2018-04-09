" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Mon, Apr 9th, 2018

Entrepreneurship: Escape route from poverty

Poverty and unemployment in Nigeria have remained hydra-headed in spite of many government intervention programmes.

A young entrepreneur

The situation is even worsened yearly as the country’s tertiary institutions turn out graduates, who join the endless search for elusive jobs.

The reality is that every job seeker can no longer be guaranteed a paid job but every citizen is entitled to  decent living, which in developed countries, is regarded a as fundamental human right.

The consensus of opinion of experts is that the surest way to guarantee jobs, boost the economy, create wealth and escape from poverty is entrepreneurship.

J.A. Schumpeter, in the book, “The Theory of Economic Development,’’ described entrepreneurship as a process of change, where innovation is the most vital function of the entrepreneur.

He opined that it is a basic requirement for economic development in free enterprise or mixed economy, where innovation is the basis of development.

Mr Reuben Abraham, in a special article for CNN, titled: “Entrepreneurship key to escaping poverty, “said China lifted millions of its citizens out of poverty through entrepreneurship.

“China has pulled approximately 600 million people out of absolute poverty since Deng Xiaoping unleashed market reforms in the late 1970s.

“Never in human history have so many people been pulled out of grinding poverty in such a short span of time.

“Similarly, South Korea has gone from a per capita income of 291 dollars in 1970 to 20,000 dollars today. “Even reform laggards like India have managed to pull a couple of hundred million people out of grinding poverty since economic reforms were initiated.’’

He said that across the world, countries that created an entrepreneurship and business-friendly environment were successful in reducing poverty drastically.

“One can only redistribute wealth, and to redistribute it, you have to create the wealth first.

“And the only agent of society that can create wealth is entrepreneurship.

“Clearly then, more needs to be done to promote entrepreneurship as an agent of economic development,’’ he added.

Craig and Marc Kielburger, co-founders of international charity and educational partner, Free the Children, also stressed the importance of entrepreneurship.

“Entrepreneurship is a key player in ending global poverty by reversing the cycle of dependency with a cycle of self-sufficiency and employment.

READ  States struggle for breath as debt balloons

“Entrepreneurs build economies. Charity can help people grab the first rung of the development ladder, but only their own enterprise will allow them to climb the rest of the way.

“Entrepreneurs are motivated and able to innovate, devising new ways to farm, provide basic goods and services, and solve social problems.’’

Prof. Ifeoma Nwoye has also underscored the importance of entrepreneurship and urged government at all levels to implement poverty alleviation solutions that can foster and stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit in poverty–stricken areas of Nigeria.

Prof. Ifeoma Nwoye (r)
Prof. Ifeoma Nwoye (r)

Nwoye made the call when she delivered the 10th Inaugural Lecture of Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger, with the title,  “That Evil Called Poverty: Entrepreneurial Escape to Comfort Zone.’’

She said that if the government wanted to offer resource-assistance to the poor, “the leaders should do so not through handouts.’’

Nwoye said instead of handouts, the poor should be empowered through boosting of programmes to be “handled by the poor themselves and non-governmental organisations and through programmes with features of sustainability’’.

She said charity and almsgiving played good roles in efforts to help the poor but the goal for even charitable organisation should be to help the poor move beyond dependency.

“No person ever became wealthy or self-sufficient through handouts,’’ Nwoye pointed out.

She stressed that “only entrepreneurial intervention, with its scalable nature can pull the poor from the war zone unto the voyage to COMFORT ZONE and ensure sustainable quality life.’’

The professor of management sciences said civil servants should not be involved in poverty alleviation programmes but “ should focus on policies for creating positive climate for business and creativity.’’

Nwoye listed previous poverty alleviation programmes carried out by the government in Nigeria and noted that “in all the attempted programmes, no administration ever mentioned the statistics of the poor they were trying to help.’’

She decried the alarming rate of poverty in Nigeria and noted that as the “population increases, the poverty level is also multiplying in spite of the country’s natural resources.’’

READ  Mustapha Bukar: Senators pay condolence visit to Buhari

She said that investment on business enterprises was the surest way that poor communities would have economic independence and move from poverty to prosperity.

“This is one of the reasons why government policies need to become more pro-business to be able to promote self-reliant enterprises as well as employment opportunities.

“This should be made possible by elements of business education.’’

Nwoye said states and local governments should broaden their vision of entrepreneurial policy.

“The main task is to put in place a broad environment that can attract people and in which creativity and entrepreneurship can flourish.

“In an entrepreneurial society, job creation is a common feature as new actors in the economy have new characteristics through open source-philosophy.

“Entrepreneurship culture is an environment, where someone is motivated to innovate, to create and take risks.’’

Nwoye also said government must “review intervention strategy of one size fits all.’’

She said that there was no easy answer to poverty eradication but that implementation of poverty related programmes must be shifted from politicians and civil servants to the poor themselves and groups they trusted.

She noted that the major drawback in self-help of the individual poor was low rate of capital formation.

Nwoye said that government should provide the enabling environment to avail the real sector of the economy credit to establish sustainable businesses.

“The handout being given to selected poor should be channelled to important areas of support towards self-reliance,’’ she said.

Nwoye said entrepreneurship contributed in an immeasurable way toward new job creation, wealth mobilisation, poverty reduction and income generation for both government and individuals.

“Entrepreneurship creates value by seizing opportunity through risk taking and mobilisation of human, social, financial and physical capital, wherever individuals have had opportunity to take economic initiative.’’

Nwoye said that where an entrepreneurship culture existed, wealth  was created in abundance, and hence the quality of the life of people assured.

As articulated by experts, including Nwoye, entrepreneurship holds the key to economic prosperity and reduction of unemployment. Government should, therefore, initiate and sustain programmes that will promote entrepreneurship. (NANFeatures)

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • ECOWAS targets self-sufficiency in rice by 2025

    The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says its rice offensive programme will make self-sufficiency in rice a reality in the sub-region by 2025.Mr Ernest Aubee, Principal Programme Officer and ECOWAS Head of Agriculture Division, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday. Aubee said that […]

  • Entrepreneurship: Escape route from poverty

    Poverty and unemployment in Nigeria have remained hydra-headed in spite of many government intervention programmes. The situation is even worsened yearly as the country’s tertiary institutions turn out graduates, who join the endless search for elusive jobs. The reality is that every job seeker can no longer be guaranteed a paid job but every citizen […]

  • 2019: Buhari declares intention to run for second term

    President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the intention to run for the second term after months of speculation. The President said this on Monday at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership. The national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and the Chief Whip, House of […]

  • Controversy trail Gowon’s silence on national issues

    By OBINNA EZUGWU For most Nigerians, General Yakubu Gowon will remain an eternal hero for leading the Nigerian side during the 30-month Nigeria-Biafra war which ended with the defeat of the breakaway Republic of Biafra peopled mainly by the Igbo of Eastern Nigeria, leading to the reintegration of the ill-fated republic into the Nigerian federation. […]

  • SPECIAL REPORT: The UBA Spreadsheet…challenging for a piece of the global market  

      By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY  United Bank for Africa (UBA) has come a long way from its iconic ‘wise men bank with UBA’ advert days in the 1990’s, but its wise men reference resonates with a younger generation of millennials as the bank  steps onto the global stage with greater determination to diversify its corporate risk […]

  • UAC loses steam with 61% PAT decline

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Once-upon-a-time household goods and office equipment giant, UACN, has continued to see its fortunes plummet as the group fails to find ways to stop the decline in corporate earnings. The business conglomerate’s operating performance in 2017 represents a now familiar story of underlying organizational weakness as most of the firms under its […]

  • GT Bank rebases 2018 Profitability forecast

    By OKEY ONYEWEAKU   Against the backdrop of healthier economic growth projection for the Nigerian economy in 2018, GT Bank, Nigeria’s most popular millennial banking service provider has set fresh targets for the institution going into the second quarter of the year. With the economy expected to grow by between 2.6 and 2.8 per cent […]

  • Tinubu’s APC; hurdles before the beautiful bride

    By OBINNA EZUGWU On Wednesday last week, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa to finally agree that there will be no tenure elongation for the party’s chairman, Chief John Oyegun. It is a decision that could very well seal Oyegun’s fate, however the party could […]

  • Gloom over budget as experts query growth forecasts

    By UCHE CHRIS With the 2018 budget still to be passed by the National Assembly at the end of the first quarter of the year and the extension of the implementation of the 2017 budget for capital projects to May, hopes of possible growth in the economy this year prior to the general election are […]

  • Agency alerts on influx of illegal GMO products

    The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has alerted the nation of influx of illegal Genetically Modified (GM) products into the country Dr. Rufus Ebegba, the Director General of NBMA, has therefore given importers of GM seeds a 7-day ultimatum to formalise their dealings or risk closure. He also directed dealers to obtain the necessary biosafety […]

  • Buhari leaves for London Monday

    President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja tomorrow (Monday) for an official visit to Britain, ahead of  the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings on 18 April. Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media said President Buhari will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May. The President will […]

  • Heavy rain destroys Tedder Hall at UI

    A heavy downpour on Saturday destroyed a part of the Tedder Hall of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan. The residential hall, located west of the university court was opened on 17 November 1952, along with Mellanby Hall. It was named after Lord Tedder (1890 – 1976), Marshal of (1950-1967) who formally opened the present site […]

  • Mavrodi’s death: MMM officially closes shop

    Participants in the world’s most popular ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), are counting their losses as administrators of the programme have officially shut down operations worldwide following the death of its founder, Sergey Mavrodi. It would be recalled that Mavrodi died on March 26, after a heart attack. The administrators of the site had […]

  • Bank robbery: 30 killed in Offa

     No fewer than 30 people were confirmed killed in the robbery attack that occurred in Offa town in Kwara State. The town was thrown into mourning following Thursday’s deadly raid on five commercial banks along the Owode Market Area of the town in Offa Local Government Area of the state. Nine police officers were among […]

  • Scientists find two combo drugs that kill lung cancer

    There is hope for lung cancer sufferers worldwide. A breakthrough research has found that  the use of two existing drugs could successfully treat the disease. The study delves deep into the molecular survival kit of lung tumours. Many cancer deaths are driven by the KRAS oncogene. KRAS is an essential gene, but in its mutant […]

  • Nigeria still Africa’s biggest market

    Transsion Holdings, giant mobile phone (Tecno Mobile), has described Nigeria as still the biggest market in Africa in spite of some challenges. Mr Andy Yan, Vice President, Transsion Holdings, parent company of Tecno Mobile, made the assertion in Lagos at Tecno’s Global Spring Launch. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tecno unveiled Camon […]