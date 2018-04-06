Emir tasks subjects on collection of PVCs

224 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Sunusi, has directed people in his domain to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the 2019 general elections.

Sunusi gave the directive in his palace on Friday when he collected his PVC from Dr Mahmud Isa, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state.

He stressed the need for all eligible Nigerians, including those in Dutse Emirate, to collect their voter cards to enable them participate in the 2019 elections.

The emir further assured the commissioner that the emirate would do everything possible to ensure that people collect their PVCs.

On his part, the REC said that about 6,648 PVCs belonging to people of Dutse Local Government Area of the state were yet to be collected by their owners.

Isah expressed regret that only nine people, including the emir, had so far collected their PVCs in the council.

He, therefore, solicited the support of the emir in sensitising the people on the need to collect their voter card.

NAN recalls that the commissioner had, on March 29, stated that about 46,000 PVCs were yet to be collected by their owners across the state.

The commission said it had registered 130,000 eligible voters in the state since the commencement of the nationwide Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) on April 27.