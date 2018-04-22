Emir of Kano blasts leaders for demarketing Nigeria

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA

Emir of Kano, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II who is the 14th Emir of Kano has asked Nigerian leaders to wake up and market the country in order to make more competitive.

Speaking during an investors forum at the Nigerian Embassy, Washington D.C, USA organised by Nigerians in the Diaspora, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi lashed out at the invited leaders who did not attend the forum that offered them the opportunity to market and put the country in good light to attract investors.

Sanusi who was furious at their lackediasical attitude of Nigerian leaders, especially those that had been pencilled down to grace the forum, those group of Ministers were projecting the country in bad light and disappointing the investors they were supposed to market.

The Emir also frowned against the fact that was meant to start at 9.00am started an hour late keeping investors who were in attendance confused and unattended for a long time.

Said he, ”We have a meeting today with investors, we were supposed to start by 9am we started at 10. When I came in they took me to the ambassadors office to sit down, when investors were waiting down there. We had a list of people who where to be there, vice president, minsters, some of them are in town, but they haven’t come up.”

”You invite top investors, your ministers are in Washington and they do not come to talk to the investors about Nigeria.That is not how you attract investors. If you have this forum in the Rwandan embassy, I assure you president Kagame himself would be there telling people to come to Nigeria. Sometimes it is about how we market ourselves, how we package our-self.”

“There is absolutely no reason for the Nigerian embassy to arrange and open a business forum with ministers in town, with governors in town and not have the coordination that they are actually here to meet with these investors, and there is no reason why we should start one hour late, and there is no reason why the public address system should not work.

”Because at the end of the the day, this is the first point of the country, he hasn’t even come to Nigeria so what will be his experience in Abuja and he is saying if I am having this experience in Washington, what will happen when I go to Abuja, when I go to Kano, how do I get to see the governor, will it take me 10 hours? And for these people who are in Washington they have investors to meet, they have heads of states to meet, they have the World Bank to meet, one hour is a lot of time for them to be sitting down waiting for you to start your project.”

”I think we need to just look at those kind of things that investors look at and have a very honest conversation, sector by sector, region by region, state by state, what do we need to do to make those areas attractive? People are interested in agriculture, in power, they are interested in technology as you can see, it is not just oil. And these sectors are all over the country but we need to understand exactly what it would require to bring them in and also which local partners you can rely on.”