Elumelu urges African leaders to prioritize youth development

From OKEY ONYENWEAKU,, Washington, D.C , USA

Chairman, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Mr Tony Elumelu has urged African Leaders to create enabling environment for youth entrepreneurship to thrive.

Mr. Elumelu, who through Tony Elumelu foundation Enterprenuership programe has committed $100 million to identify and empower 10,000 African entrepreneurs, create a million jobs, and add $10 billion in revenues to continent said this at the on going World Bank Meeting, Washington D. C, USA during a discussion on ‘Digital Economy For Africa’

He stressed the importance of removing challenges of bad governance,limiting policies, impeding regulations and prioritise creating enabling opportunities to enable the youth take advantage of the digital economy for their development.

Elumelu who is also chairman of Heirs Holdings, called on big entrepreneurs in Africa to focus on the opportunities there in in Africa to galvanise funds to make the region a more viable entrepreneurship enclave for every interested person, especially the youths.

Seating with the President, World Bank, CEO, Linkedin, Jeff Weiner at the event, Elumelu said the African population presented unimaginable opportunities for the development and growth of the region.

He said the lack of adequate infrastructure was limiting the teaming youth who have shown the passion and courage the deploy their creativity and succeed.

According to him African leaders must deploy all available resources by building the necessary enivironment for these hungry to succeed youths to that the young population to seize the opportunities and push for the developoment and growth of the African region.

” The truth is that the population of Africa presents great opportunities. We have 60 per cent of our working population at the age of 30 and we have 65 per cent of our economy in the informal sector”, said Elumelu

He explained that the teaming population of the youth presented interesting opportunities for digital economy.

” In my interactions with young Africans, I have seen people who are determined, energetic, hungry to succeed and make a difference and are extremely intelligent, but the environment makes it difficult for them to succeed

”You can’t talk about digital economy in Africa without fixing critical infrastructure. Digital connectivity is a major issue in Africa and you can’t fix it if you don’t have reliable access to electricity. So, if we want to truly address the issue of digital economy in Africa, these challenges have to be fixed” said Elumelu

As part of his entrepreneurial initiative Elumelu has been a vibrant voice for what he has conceived and called ‘Africapitalism’ which is the spirit of the new entrepreneurship of emergent young and creative business minds on the continent