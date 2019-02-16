Election postponement: Buhari’s defeat inevitable – Fayose

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

A former governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose has condemned the postponement of the elections earlier scheduled for today. According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC cannot avoid defeat despite the postponement of the elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has postponed the general election to February 23rd.

The former governor took to his official tweeter page to remind Nigerians that he said it two days ago that there were plans to postpone the elections.

“Two days ago, I told Nigerians that the Presidency cabal was considering postponement of the elections because they knew that they can’t win. Now I am vindicated,” he said.

However, he is of the view that this will not help the cause of the APC but will further affect the chances of the party at the polls. He continued, “With this, they have only succeeded in making their situation worse. Nigeria will defeat this tyranny ultimately.”

INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, while briefing newsmen at the commission’s headquarters, announced that continuing with the election as earlier scheduled for today 16th February, 2019, was no longer feasible. According to him, “Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with elections as scheduled is not longer feasible.” He therefore announced that the presidential and National Assembly elections had been moved to February 23, 2019.

