Election: FG shuts land borders

The Federal government will close all the country’s land borders from Friday February 15 to Sunday February 17 for the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This was disclosed by Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), Minister of Interior in a statement issued by the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, there would be restriction of movements across the Nigerian borders during the election on the days.

Gubernatorial and state House of Assemblies elections will on March 2.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook