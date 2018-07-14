Ekiti election: Fayose allegedly bribes voters with N4,000

Some voters in Ekiti state on Friday trooped to Government House in Okesa area Ado Ekiti, the capital to collect N4000 bribe with the presentation of their voter’s cards.

According to a report by The Nation newspaper, the bribe was being doled out to the people by Governor Ayo Fayose to make them vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Prof. Kolapo Olusola in Saturday’s election.

The report said thousands of people stormed the seat of power through the Deputy Governor’s office and they marched uphill to the office of the governor.

The Nation gathered that the Government House which was jampacked by the voters was well organized, as the bribe takers were all divided according to the ward they belong.

One of the voters who simply identified himself as Tijani, a student of Ekiti State University said he came to collect his share of the national cake since it is free.

It was a peaceful environment as it was highly organized and some of the ward representative are seated with the comprehensive voters register in their hands to cross check the name of the would be collector.

Women and Okada drivers packed their machines in front of the deputy governor’s office and passed through a small gate that linked up the office to the Governor Office to collect their dole, The Nation reported.

