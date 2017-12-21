EFCC releases Innocent Chukwuma

128 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By Obinna Ezugwu

The Ecomonomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, released the CEO of Innoson Motors Limited, Dr Innocent Chukwuma who was arrested Tuesday and flown to Lagos yesterday wearing only shorts and shirt.

He was flown on Air Peace airline that left Akanu Ibiam International airport at 1:45pm after being detained for more than 24 hours in Enugu

However, announcing his release on Wednesday, the EFCC said he was released on bail and that he was arrested on Tuesday at his Enugu residence, following his refusal to respond to invitations by the Commission, after initially being granted administrative bail by the Commission, while his surety could also not be found.

The anti graft agency claimed that Dr Chukwuma and his brother, Charles Chukwuma, were being investigated by the Insurance and Capital Market Fraud Section of the Commission’s office in Lagos over matters bordering on N1, 478, 366, 859.66 fraud and forgery and other infractions, a claim the company has dismissed as an attempt to bring the car maker’s name to disrepute.