-
7.9 million Nigerians out of jobs in 21 months – NBS
By Obinna Ezugwu Unemployment report survey for Q3 2017 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Friday, shows that a total of 7.956 million Nigerians were out of jobs between January 2016 and September 30, 2017. The figure represents a significant increase from the 8,036 million it stood in Q4 of 2015. According to […]
-
Anxiety as bitcoin plummets 33% in one week before rallying Friday
By Obinna Ezugwu Volatility, the major characteristic of bitcoin and other sister crytocurrencies means that they are often unpredictable; rising and falling in value within minutes. It is a well known feature, but not even the most astute trader of the new digital currency could have predicted a free fall in the value of the […]
-
EFCC releases Innocent Chukwuma
By Obinna Ezugwu The Ecomonomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, released the CEO of Innoson Motors Limited, Dr Innocent Chukwuma who was arrested Tuesday and flown to Lagos yesterday wearing only shorts and shirt. He was flown on Air Peace airline that left Akanu Ibiam International airport at 1:45pm after being detained for […]
-
Anger, outrage over Innoson’s arrest
By Obinna Ezugwu Tuesday’s arrest of Dr Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has continued to ignite storm in Nigeria’s social media and political space. It is a development that many say, has not only defied reason, but also called to serious question the conduct […]
-
Five bank stocks strike gold
. FBNH, GTB, UBA, ZENITH and ACCESS lead rally FELIX OLOYEDE Five of Nigeria’s largest banking sector institutions have pushed against a sober economic outlook in 2017 to grow their nominal stock market returns by over 100 per cent in the course of the year, making Nigeria’s stock market one of the world’s highest yielding […]
-
PENCOM: Rape of the constitution
By UCHE CHRIS The suspicion over the removal of Mrs. Chinelo Anoku- Amazu, as Director General of the Pension Commission, has continued to grow as questions on the legality and justice of the action remain unanswered. Investigation by BusinessHallmark revealed that government not only breached the extant law setting up the agency but clearly exhibited […]
-
PDP: The Secondus rebound and the battle for 2019
By OBINNA EZUGWU He has his job well cut out. Remove President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) from office in 2019 and herald the return of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to power. He is Uche Secondus, the newly elected chairman of the country’s prime opposition party. He is the […]
-
Budget 2018: High hopes, low prospects
By UCHE CHRIS The 2018 budget will go down in history as the most vilified and repudiated by the legislature that is supposed to give it a stamp of authority. Last week, the two chambers of the National Assembly took a perfunctory appraisal of the budget and consigned it to the rubbish heap of history, […]
-
Bitcoin Mania grip investors
Analysts predict bullish run of the new money By Obinna Ezugwu At the front of Cassava cafe, a restaurant in Chicago, US, there is an unmistakable bold notification: “We now accept bitcoin.” It has been doing so since 2014. But who wouldn’t? Bitcoin is the fastest appreciating currency globally. Last week the unveiling of bitcoin […]
-
Cross Rivers State’s budget of smokes and mirrors
When a state’s budget rises from N301 billion in 2017 to N1.35 trillion in 2018, it is not just a sign of fanciful accounting but of fiscal delusion; it is a poor man’s dream masquerading as a rich man’s fantasy. An increasing number of analysts have noted that the Cross Rivers State government’s spanking new […]
-
Nigeria must restructure to survive- Chief Tola Adeniyi
Few weeks ago, we ran the first part of an interview with veteran journalist and administrator, Chief Adetola Adeniyi in which he noted that restructuring Nigeria was inevitable as it must be achieved either intellectually or by the use of force. In the first part of the interview conducted by BusinessHallmark’s Teslim Shitta-Bey and […]
-
Nigeria must restructure to survive- Chief Tola Adeniyi
Few weeks ago, we ran the first part of an interview with veteran journalist and administrator, Chief Adetola Adeniyi in which he noted that restructuring Nigeria was inevitable as it must be achieved either intellectually or by the use of force. In the first part of the interview conducted by BusinessHallmark’s Teslim Shitta-Bey and Obinna […]
-
Breaking: EFCC invades Innoson’s Enugu residence, fire gunshots tens injured
By Obinna Ezugwu Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has allegedly invaded the Enugu home of Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Vehicle Limited, shooting sporadically into the air and injuring tens of people in the process, the company said through its official facebook page. The action is a fallout of the […]
-
Igbo governors snub Ohanaeze peace rally in Lagos …Nwodo, PG harps on unity among Ndigbo in Lagos, says Biafra not achievable
Obinna Ezugwu Five governors of the South East Geopolitical zone and those of Delta and Rivers states billed to attend a unity rally put together by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos chapter on Thursday at the National Stadium, Surulere, failed to turn up for the event. The governors: Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Willie […]
-
Bitcoin mania grip investors …new currency now N6.5m
By Obinna Ezugwu At the front of Cassava cafe, a restaurant in Chicago, US, there is an unmistakable bold notification: “We now accept bitcoin.” It has been doing so since 2014. But who wouldn’t? Bitcoin is the fastest appreciating currency globally. And last week’s unveiling of bitcoin futures may prove to be the game changer […]
-
Why Buhari extended tenure of military chiefs- Dan-Ali
By Obinna Ezugwu Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali has explained that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of serving military chiefs was informed by their efforts in curtailing Boko Haram terrorists in the country’s North East region. The President had, on Monday, approved tenure extension of the affected service chiefs, […]