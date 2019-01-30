EFCC files charges against ex-SGF Babachir, Oke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dragged a former Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, following fraud charges filed against him on Wednesday at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

The charges against Lawal are coming over one year after the former SGF was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari, following public outcry.

Similarly, a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Mrs Folashade Oke were dragged before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Reports say Lawal and five others, including his company, Rholavision Engieneering Ltd are faced with 10 counts, while the Okes are faced with four counts.

It would be recalled that the presidency sacked Lawal and Oke following a report of investigations by a panel headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo into allegations of fraud leveled against them in 2017.

