EFCC denies raid on Standard Chartered Bank

Following repeated media enquiries regarding a purported raid on the head office of the Standard Chartered Bank today September 14, by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Commission has denied that its officers were involved in such raid.

The Financial Crimes agency disclosed this in a statement signed by its Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, stating that the raid by operatives purportedly wearing the jackets of the Commission might have been the handiwork of errant officers who acted without authorization.

The action is in flagrant violation of the standard operation procedures of the Commission as it is not the style of the EFCC to openly raid the offices of banks and other financial institutions.

Officials of such institutions who are wanted by the commission, are usually invited for questioning after discreet investigation. Over the years, banks have been cooperative in releasing their officers to the Commission for questioning.

The Commission will investigate the circumstances leading to this illegal raid by errant officers and those found culpable would be subjected to the internal disciplinary mechanism of the Commission.

EFCC again reassures Nigerians that it is an agency which adheres strictly to the rule of law and will, as much as possible, avoid draconian measures in its fight against corruption.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook