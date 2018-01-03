Edo Govt, security agencies clamp down on BUA for violating order to stop work The Edo State Government and security agencies comprising men of the Nigerian Army, the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS) in the state yesterday stormed the disputed Obu mine site and arrested two employees of BUA International Limited over violation of a Stop Work order issued by the […]

Naira loses 0.19% in NAFEX Window FELIX OLOYEDE The Naira started the second trading day of the year 2018 on a bearish note as it dipped marginally against the dollar at the Investors’ & Exporters’ trading window on Wednesday. The currency exchanged at N361.00 per dollar as at 1.40pm compared to N359.85per dollar traded on the first trading day of the […]

North should give Nigeria Dankwambo, Buhari should not run for second term- Mbaka By Obinna Ezugwu Enugu based outspoken Catholic priest, Reverend Father Camilus Ejike Mbaka in a new year message asked that the North be allowed to complete eight years in office, but that the region must produce a capable hand in the mould of Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo who he described as a good […]

Innoson CEO files N200bn suit against EFCC for defamation, unlawful arrest By Obinna Ezugwu Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, CEO, Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited, has filed a N200 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a Federal High Court in Enugu for defamation, malicious falsehood and unlawful imprisonment. The suit was filed by Joseph N. Mbadugha of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, counsel to Dr […]

New Year Speech: Buhari did not dismiss restructuring- APC By Obinna Ezugwu The All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified that President Muhammadu Buhari did not unequivocally dismiss restructuring as a way of addressing some of Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges as widely reported from his New Year broadcast on Monday, noting that the President was not accurately quoted in news reports. The party’s spokesperson, Mr. Bolaji […]

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018 New Year address I join my fellow citizens this morning to welcome and celebrate the New Year 2018. This year promises to be pivotal in our quest for CHANGE. Unfortunately, I am saddened to acknowledge that for many this Christmas and New Year holidays have been anything but merry and happy. Instead of showing love, companionship and charity, […]

PMB vows to investigate fuel scarcity, blames blackmailers FELIX OLOYEDE The Federal Government will probe the fuel scarcity which characterized the yuletide and ruined the celebration of most Nigerians, said President Muhammedu Buhari in his New Year message. The President blamed blackmailers for the fuel scarcity, saying they chose to use the festive period to inflict hardship on Nigerians across the country. “The […]

5 dead men make list as Buhari names 1467 chairmen, board members of govt agencies/paraststals By Obinna Ezugwu In a move that has awed many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, named five dead men among the newly appointed 1467 heads of government agencies and paratatals in what is his largest single appointment since taking office in 2015. Among the dead on the list were the late Senator Francis Okpozo […]

Controversy as Buhari appoints late Okpozo, 1466 others into boards of agencies/parastals By Obinna Ezugwu President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, stirred controversy when he named the late Senator Francis Okpozo among 1467 individuals as chairmen and board members of various government agencies and parastatals. The Delta State born late Okpozo who was named chairman of the Nigerian Press Council, was a former member of the All Progressives Congress’ […]

Dangote vs BUA: between the half truths and lies over mining rights By Obinna Ezugwu In recent weeks, Nigerians have been treated to series of allegations and counter allegations in what has become a protracted legal tussle between Dangote Group and BUA Cement over ownership of Mining Lease No. 2541 located between the border communities of Oguda-Ubo in Okene, Kogi State and Obu-Okpella in Edo State; from […]

Fuel Crisis: Labour threatens mass action By Obinna Ezugwu Organised labour has warned it would embark on mass action if the country’s lingering fuel crisis persists. National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu gave the warning in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday. He however, commended President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki […]

Akala, Folarin, others rekindle old rivalry over Ajimobi’s successor OLUSESAN LAOYE The battle for a successor to Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2019 seems to have already begun with the declaration of interest by some heavyweights in Oyo politics. The state presents a certain political uniqueness as the only one with some former governors still eyeing the top job. Already the field seems to be […]

Controversy over Jerusalem: Is the end here? RUME OYITSO Since the decision was made a forth night ago to recognize Jeruselem as the capital of Israel, the world especially the Islamic world, has lost its sleep. In countries after countries, demonstrations and violent protests have been going on to express anger over the decision. The Palestinians declared at three days of rage. […]

Bank jobs: 1,011 junior staff out, 6,486 contract staff in ABATAN ADEWALE A recruitment shift seems to be taking place in the banking industry as permanent jobs are being swept away and replaced with contract appointments. This is coming in the heels of increasing high cost of operations, tight regulatory headwinds and hostile operating environment which have put the industry under severe constraints. An assessment […]

2018: Why stock market will continue to soar OKEY ONYENWEAKU Stargazers are unreliable fellows but the Nigerian stock market in 2018 is set to ignite investor portfolios as analysts predict a 60 per cent rise in the All Shares Index (ASI) in the New Year. So far the ASI in 2017 has risen by 43.34 per cent year to date easily one of […]