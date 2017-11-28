" /> (Editorial) On interest rate, CBN is wrong | Hallmarknews
Published On: Tue, Nov 28th, 2017

(Editorial) On interest rate, CBN is wrong

So far Nigeria’s principal banking regulatory body, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has done a fair job of maintaining financial stability. Broad economic indices have headed in the right direction since the beginning of the year. At the height of economic recession, for example, the country’s gross domestic product growth fell -0.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2016 to -2.3 per cent at the third quarter and ended the year at -1.7 per cent. The economy’s negative growth continued into the first quarter of 2017 when GDP grew at -0.5 per cent, but this ended the blues as the second quarter of the year saw a revised annualized quarterly growth rate of 0.72 per cent. A recent Statistics Bureau (NBS) report puts third quarter GDP growth at 1.4 per cent, should we do a song and a dance? Certainly not. Although the economy has shown signs of recovery, most of that has been attributed to God, good fortune, a rise in international oil prices or a combination of all three, but not policy. Indeed the CBN’s high interest rate environment has left Nigerian corporations hanging on the last thread of their lives, as their workers get pink slips terminating their jobs like wedding bands being showered with confetti.

The CBN of course justifies the high interest rate regime by pointing out that it has resulted in stabilizing the foreign exchange market at N360/$ while also dragging inflation by its coattail from a lofty 18.72 in January 2017 to 15.91 per cent in October. The bank’s Governor at a recent interactive meeting with stakeholders assured that the CBN was on course to bring inflation down to single digits by the second half of 2018. This is dangerous. What the governor seems to be suggesting is that interest rates are likely to remain at double digits for at least another eight months. This could have dire consequences for growth, employment and the electability of the APC government in 2019. It is instructive to note that while Emefiele cooed glowingly about the success of the regulator in calming consumer price increases he remained deliberately (and some would say cynically) silent about the growing levels and rates of domestic unemployment. With the country graduating over one million students from tertiary institutions annually and the economy growing at less than one per cent per annum on an annualized quarterly basis the future is bleaker than the picture painted by the CBN boss.

READ  How CIA Killed Bob Marley

Nigerian businesses are dying and the banks, despite their flowery financials, are in dire straits. High interest rate environments are by definition high risk environments. The high cost of money reflects a high probability of default, therefore when banks lend many of them have reverted to what behavioural economists call a ‘default mode’. A turn of thinking in which it is presupposed that the loans granted will not be repaid. The cost of lending builds into this bias and therefore creates a self-fulfilling prophesy in line with Sod’s law that whatever can go wrong actually does turn out badly. Nigeria cannot hope to grow in a sustainable manner if private businesses are denied access to capital or are permitted access at prohibitive rates. No nation has been able to grow a robust economy with double digit lending rates. The lower interest rates are and the easier the access private entrepreneurs have to capital or credit the faster the growth of industry and commerce and the lower unemployment of labour.

Business Hallmark newspaper believes unrepentantly in the workings of competitive markets and supports the principle of asset and resource allocation on the basis of relative scarcity but this newspaper cannot reconcile itself to the deliberate policy of the CBN to keep inflation low by keeping interest rates high, especially in an economy with excess labour capacity and high domestic inventories. The late economics Professor Milton Friedman’s argument that inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon has since become standard textbook theory, but in the short term with excess production capacity the Friedman equation that relates money supply to price is inapplicable because at low base industrial production output with major excess capacity the impact of monetary expansion would first be felt on production and not price. Friedman’s argument becomes more persuasive the closer the economy is to full employment in the medium to long term, a far cry from Nigeria’s current situation.

READ  2019: APGA may adopt Buhari

We therefore, urge the policy wonks at the CBN to reduce the monetary policy rate (MPR) by at least 200 basis points or 2 per cent, they should bring down MPR from 14 per cent to 12 per cent per annum, as cash reserve ratio is reduced from 30 per cent to 25 per cent thereby allowing greater credit expansion and a gradual fall in bank lending rate to support industrial and commercial growth. With a population growth rate sprinting ahead at a threatening 3 per annum and GDP shuffling along at less than 2 per cent (actually 1.4 per cent as at the last quarter), GDP per capita has gradually fallen as consumer spending wanes and manufacturing output sputters to a deathly stall. While nobody doubts the good intentions of the CBN, Nigerian’s must, however, insist that they will not be crucified on the cross of the monetary authority’s morbid fear of price increases, just as only the living can enjoy the breaking of the dawn only the physically present can take pleasure in lower price levels. Dead men do not care about inflation.

Source: Business Hallmark, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • How CIA Killed Bob Marley

    Former CIA agent Bill Oxley has confessed on his deathbed to assassinating Bob Marley on behalf of the American government, online medium, News Wire reports. A 79-year-old retired officer of the CIA, Bill Oxley, has made a series of stunning confessions since he was admitted to the Mercy Hospital in Maine on Monday and told […]

  • I remain founder of APGA; Umeh is a liar – Chief Okorie

    By Obinna Ezugwu Erstwhile chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie has explained that despite attempts by some individuals to attribute the founding of the party to the late Biafra leader, Chief Emeka Ojukwu, he remained the founder of the party. Okorie who made the clarification in a statement signed by […]

  • 2019: APGA may adopt Buhari

    By Obinna Ezugwu The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is considering endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) for second term ahead of the 2019 general election Business Hallmark has learnt. The party believes that the level playing field the president provided during the recently concluded governorship election in […]

  • Nigeria: Nursing a recovery

    By SHITTA-BEY God seems to love Nigeria. The reason for his preference is as mysterious as his choice of David, a shepherd boy, philanderer and consummate warrior, as a man after his own heart. For most humans Gods ways are inscrutable; understanding the creator’s ways is as complex as understanding the bond between a nursing […]

  • Yoga cannot be related to any religion – Preeti Rege

    Preeti Rege, a certified yoga instructor based in Lagos, has practiced the spiritual exercise right from when she was eight years old. She had basic certificate from Yoga Institute (Santacruz West), Mumbai and Yoga Instructor (Advance Course) from Kaivalyadham Institute. She conducts yoga classes every day of the week and has taught several people, including […]

  • FBN leads the bulls in 2017

    …Stanbic IBTC, Flour Mills show strength By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Equity investors are showing signs of increasing optimism as the year comes slowly to a close. The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All Share Index (ASI) ended last week at a staggering year to date yield of 39 per cent which compares favourably with South Africa’s Johannesburg Exchange’s […]

  • Tribute: Betrayed in life, adored in death: The story of Alex Ekwueme

    By OBINNA EZUGWU At a gathering of some journalists to discuss the country’s challenges a fortnight ago, a question was posed by the coordinator: “Between Dr Alex Ekwueme and President Olusegun Obasanjo, who would have made a better president?” The audience comprised Nigerians of different tribes and tongues, but the answer was uniform: “Dr. Ekwueme.” […]

  • (Editorial) On interest rate, CBN is wrong

    So far Nigeria’s principal banking regulatory body, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has done a fair job of maintaining financial stability. Broad economic indices have headed in the right direction since the beginning of the year. At the height of economic recession, for example, the country’s gross domestic product growth fell -0.7 per cent […]

  • Q3 GDP growth: Not yet time to celebrate, say analysts

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Government cannot roll out drums yet despite Nigeria’s economy recording two consecutive growths after lingering in recession for 16 months, because the recovery was still largely driven by crude oil, while real sector is still in lull, experts have counselled. Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week showed […]

  • Diamond Bank hits digital buttons, improves market share

    Overtime, Diamond Bank has acquired a reputation for digital banking excellence, but this has not been without early problems. The bank’s online platform has had a few snafus but it appears to be engaging in solid customer relationship repair.  Offline, the bank has had a similar number of challenges on meeting customer’s experiential requirements, especially […]

  • Nigeria has been captured – Utomi

      Utomi who aired his views in a recent interview with Business Hallmark’s Teslim Shitta-Bey and Obinna Ezugwu insisted that it was obvious that the current ‘federal’ structure is not working and therefore needs to be looked at. He also spoke on other issues besetting the country. Excerpts:  Nigeria has gotten to a point where […]

  • PDP in fresh crisis over chairmanship zoning, threatens 2019

    By Obinna Ezugwu The December 9 Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will be the most critical in its history; it is a convention that would, to a large extent, determine its fate and course for action ahead of the much awaited February 2019 general election and may also determine its chances of returning […]

  • Why South East should ignore President Buhari

    By UCHE CHRIS   President Buhari’s last week visit to the south east on APC campaign for Anambra governorship poll and his promise to give more appointments to the region is a clear and abundant proof that he is either a bad politician or he takes the Igbo for a fool. It is sad and […]

  • GTBank doubles stock value as investors go bullish

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU GT Bank’s share price has doubled in the last one year, leading investors to grin satisfactorily as there gambit on the stock seems to have panned out. The stock’s price has risen from N24.00 in January 2017 to N43.00 as at November 17, 2017, creating a capital gains opportunity of 79.2 per […]

  • Moody’s rating exposes poor state of banks

      .           Experts predict more recapitalization next year FELIX OLOYEDE Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country have been caught in the web of liquidity squeeze, capital adequacy challenge and the encumbrance of raising fresh funds  as Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) downgraded their long-term local currency deposit and issuer ratings. The credit rating agency lowered […]

  • Brain drain: Doctors, nurses’ exodus cripples Nigeria’s health sector

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The mass emigration of health care professionals, especially doctors, pharmacists and nurses, is on the verge of crippling the nation’s health sector, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. Though, the mass exodus of these skilled health workers abroad for greener pasture has been on unabated over the years, it has now reached an […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+