Ecobank Nigeria Rewards Excellence; Promotes Staff

The Management of Ecobank Nigeria Limited has announced the promotion of about 1,000 top performing staff. This latest promotion exercise is in line with its commitment to recognize and reward excellent performance amongst its staff. The promoted staff cut across all cadres of the workforce.

The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan who announced this promotion in Lagos stated that the bank is fully committed to rewarding excellence and will continue to take appropriate positive actions in line with international best practice to sustain excellence in its work force. Mr Akinwuntan emphasized that Ecobank Nigeria would also continue to simplify its operations and enhance its systems to better serve customers so as to be ahead of the competition in the industry.

“Our focus on the customer, staff and digital platforms are key components of our strategy targeted at reinforcing our position as the leading pan-African bank.

Further he said: “We will continue to align our people composition, development, recognition and rewards to position us to embrace best practice service models and technologies to enable us deliver on improved customer experience”. The promoted staff were selected through Ecobank Group’s standardized performance management system.

