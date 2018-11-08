Ebonyi in search of global economic growth at Lagos Trade Fair

Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Umuahi, has said that Lagos International Trade Fair is not a mere jamboree to make a boastful show of innovations into technology and seek world attention but a well-fashioned platform for nations of varied levels of development to compare skills and models in a world in search for global economic growth.

Umuahi stated this in his address on Ebonyi Special Day at the 32th edition of Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos, he noted that this way developing nations like Nigeria will be better positioned to catch up with industrialised nations of the world and minimize the incidences of economic recession that plague poor countries globally.

The Governor who was represented by the Ho. Commissioner for Commerce and Industry. Mrs. Ugo Nnachi said that the theme of this year’s fair ‘Connecting businesses, creating values’, is quite fitting to the present national economic objective, which is focused on economic recovery through industrialization private sector stabilization, wealth creation and large-scale farming by all Nigerian citizens.

He explained that the government of Ebonyi state, desirous to deliver projects that will directly and positively impact on the lives of citizens has seriously embarked on policies and programmes that would attract investments, eliminate unemployment, hunger, insecurity, diseases, illiteracy and many others.

On infrastructural deficit in the state, Umuahi said that government has been embarking on massive toad construction in the state. This has greatly improved the commercial life of the people as movement of goods and people is made easier.

He disclosed that government has commenced the establishment of three industrial parks in each of the three senatorial zones of the state.

Also, in her speech, the commissioner for commerce and industry, Mrs. Ugo Nnachi, said that in a short while henceforth Ebonyi goods and services will become a national pride to be globally show-cased by Nigeria.

The commissioner who was repressed by the Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry, Mr. Ignatius Unahi, stated that the products of the Ebonyi state industrilisation initiative has enhancing effect on investment attraction for the state. “The qualities of these products and more, in all modesty, are rated to be of global best standards”.

Nnachi noted that the infrastructural transformation in the state will motivate investors to partner with Ebonyi state in the development of the profound resources of the state.

Earlier in his opening remark, the president, Lagos chamber of commerce and industry, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, said that the latest figures on internally-generated revenue by states from the national bureau of statistics showed that Ebonyi State generated about N4.79billion in 217 compared with N2.34billion in 216. This translates to above 100 percent annual increase.

Ruwase said that there is need to proactively tackle the peculiar challenges of urbanization.” We would always advocatr for a conducive business environment where private businesses can thrive.”

He noted that this year’s fair has attracted numerous local and international companies from China, Egypt, Japan, Ghana, India, European Union, Idonesia, and Pakistan.

