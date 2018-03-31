Easter: Pray for divine intervention, Ekweremadu tells Nigerians

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called on Nigerians to pray harder for divine intervention in all areas of the nation’s life, especially the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians.

Senator Ekweremadu said this on Saturday in his Easter message to Christian faithful, signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu.

He was optimistic that no matter how troubling the future currently appeared, the resurrection power of the risen Christ could turn around the fortunes of the country.

“On the occasion of this Easter celebration, I call for deeper reflections over the affairs of the nation,” the Deputy Senate President said.

“Let us pray as patriots. Importantly, let us invoke the resurrection powers of the risen Christ to intervene in the affairs of this nation,” he added.

Ekweremadu further urged Nigerians to pray for an end to the wanton killings and destructions, general insecurity, economic hardship, and hunger in the land.

He also asked them to pray to God to imbue the nation’s leaders, across all political divides, with the milk of human kindness and deep insights to lead Nigeria on the social, economic, and political revival and national unity.

The lawmaker told the people to pray that God touches the hearts of the leaders to “end the gale of divisiveness, political intolerance, barefaced oppression, and exclusion that currently pervade the land”.

He wished Nigerians a happy Easter celebration while assuring them that God would never abandon Nigeria as only his will would ultimately prevail in the affairs of the nation.