Eagles’ invitation a dream come true-Ajayi

By UCHENNA AJAH

Super Eagles debutant and former Dream Team VI winger, Oluwafemi Junior Ajayi, who currently plies his trade with Egyptian giant, Al-Ahly is in Cloud 9 after been named in Nigeria’s 28-man squad that will battle Poland and Serbia in pre-FIFA World Cup friendly matches this month.

Ajayi, 22, a member of the bronze winning Dream Team IV to the 2016 Olympics’ in Brazil, switched to the Red Castle from Tunisian side, CS Sfaxien in 2016, was the only Nigerian named in CAF XI , remains humble after been considered by Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr.

“With grateful heart and total respect to the family of @NGSuperEagles and all #Nigerians, this invitation to our national Team is a dream come true. I will make you all proud by the grace of God. Thank You,” he tweeted on his official twitter account, @Ajayi_Jnr_.

Interestingly, it was a double joy for Ajayi as his Egyptian side also claimed a domestic title in the last 24 hours in the North African nation.

Currently, valued at $2.5m, Ajayi is placed 10th with eight goals in the Egyptian Premier League Top scorers’ chart.