Eagles’ invitation a dream come true-Ajayi

Western Lotto rewards 2,500 stakers in February
Over 2,500 players on the Western Lotto Nigeria platform smiled home with various winnings in February 2018, the company has disclosed. Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director, said the company paid out millions in prizes to the winners, representing a range of prizes. Ogunfowora disclosed that there is a steady increment in the number of winners on […]
ALATbyWema Launches Quick Loans, Virtual Dollar Card
ALAT, Nigeria’s only fully digital bank, has released two exciting new features: quick short-term loans and a virtual dollar card for paying online internationally. ALAT Loans are accessible to all ALAT customers through the bank’s Android and iOS apps. The ALAT Virtual Dollar Card is a non-physical, dollar-denominated debit card designed for online payments. Like […]
Dangote loses N2b monthly to Apapa traffic jam
The Management of Dangote Group says its sugar and salt companies lose about N2 billion monthly to the perennial traffic gridlocks on Apapa Port roads every month. The company’s traffic Manager, Mr Mohammadu Rabiu, revealed this at a stakeholders meeting called at the instance of the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos. […]
Apapa gridlock: Trucks get 48 hrs to vacate bridge
Stakeholders, including the Nigerian Military and the Lagos State Government(LASG) on Wednesday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all tanker drivers to vacate the bridge in national interest and security. The resolution was reached during a stakeholders meeting at the Naval Base in Apapa, comprising the military, Nigerian Port Authority(NPA), LASG, Nigerian Union Petroleum Natural Gas […]
JAMB records 3.2% decrease in registration
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has recorded a decrease in the number of registered candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in 2018. The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja. Oloyode said that a total number of 1, 662, 762 candidates […]
Northeast:NEXIM bank earmarks N6bn for development
The Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) said it has set aside six billion Naira as Northeast intervention fund to support exporters in the region. The bank disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja. It said that a delegation from the bank visited the region for an on-site assessment of export oriented projects […]
SEC to resume forensic audit of Oando Plc
Dr Abdul Zubair, Acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it will resume forensic audit to probe Oando Plc based on petitions received by the commission from shareholders of the company. He disclosed this during a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja. Zubair noted that a forensic audit was initiated in 2017, and preliminary […]
NNPC remits N857bn to Federation account – Report
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says it remitted N857.36 billion to the federation account in 2017. The Corporation disclosed this in a statement on its Monthly Financial and Operations Report for December 2017, released, on Tuesday in Abuja. It also said that it remitted N19 billion to the Federal Government for debt repayment, while […]
Lagos will be Africa’s model mega-city by 2025 – Ambode
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Tuesday said the state would by 2025 be Africa’s model megacity, a global, economic and financial hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive. He also said that almost half of the Lagos state’s Internally Generated Revenue is used for the payment of salaries, including pensions and gratuities. He […]
CBN boosts forex market with $210m
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided fresh 210 million dollars to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the foreign exchange market. The Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okoroafor in a statement in Abuja, said the CBN offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market. He […]
How contaminated melon killed three Australians
Three Australians have died after consuming melon contaminated with listeria amid an outbreak that has promoted health authorities to warn those at risk to throw out pre-cut melons. Listeria is a commonly found bacteria and for most people who consume foods that contain it does not cause illness. But elderly people, pregnant women or those […]
March MPC Meeting: CBN awaits Senate’s nod
All eyes are on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Senate to see if the first Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN for 2018 will hold between March the 19th and 20th. The CBN could not hold the meeting in January this year, due to the Senate’s refusal to approve the critical […]
Buhari’s visit to Taraba, Benue, others an afterthought- Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Taraba and planned visit to Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers states, which have recorded different forms of killings this year as afterthought, noting that the President was more concerned about his reelection in 2019 and his visit to the states, which […]
UBA partners China Development Bank in $100m Loan Deal to Support SMEs in Africa
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU With the intention of expanding its pan-African banking operations United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, in collaboration with its finance partner China Development Bank (CDB), the world’s largest development financier, on February 27, 2018 announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) for a $100 million seven-year Facility for the development […]
NNPC shocked: 2,201 petrol stations in Nigeria’s border towns
The shock discovery has made the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to sound the alarm bells that an unprecedented cross-border smuggling of petrol to neighbouring countries is ongoing, making it difficult to sanitise the fuel supply and distribution matrix in the country. And the NNPC that spent over $5.8 billion to import petrol since December […]
How to boost your income from smart investments
By TESLIM STITTA-BEY Investors scared by uncertain corporate performances have sensibly concentrated on capital appreciation for investment yields on the Nigerian Stock market. Data from the market suggest that foreign portfolio investors have gone on a spending binge earlier in the year and have pulled up the market by its bootstraps, but how much steam […]