Double tragedy: Husband whose wife died in APC rally sacked by Taraba govt.

Alhaji Haruna Kawuwa whose wife, Safiya, alongside eight others, died in a stampede during the APC presidential rally in Jalingo last Thursday has been sacked by the Taraba State government

Until his sack, Haruna Kawuwa was Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) in Ardo-Kola Local Government Council in the state.

His sack was contained in a letter with reference no LGSCSAR/S/vol1334, dated 13 February 2019 and signed by the Permanent Secretary Local Government Service Commission, Malam Lawal Yakubu.

The letter according to Daily Trust did not disclose the offence committed by late Safiya’s husband but it was gathered that Governor Darius gave the order for the sacking of Malam Haruna for allowing his wife to attend an APC rally.

The junior brother of Mr. Abel Peter Diah, Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly has been appointed to replace Malam Haruna.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has condemned the sacking of Malam Haruna Kawuwa.

The publicity secretary of the party, Mr Aaron Artimas said the action of the state government was undemocratic and inhumane.

