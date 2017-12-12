Don’t celebrate yet, agitation for restructuring not over- Uko warns presidency

352 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By Obinna Ezugwu

Founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Secretary General, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), Evang Elliot Uko has warned against any suggestion that the South East geopolitical zone has been “forcefully” and “violently” pacified as according to him, such is false.

Evang Uko who is also the Deputy Secretary of Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), gave the warning in a statement made available to Business Hallmark yesterday. He pointed out that the “celebration” at the presidential villa that the restructuring campaign had died was erroneous, noting that nothing could be farther from the truth.

He insisted that “fake” and “propaganda onslaught” such as the labeling of agitators inthe South East as terrorist would only provide temporary reliefs that cannot solve the underlying problems.

“The ongoing narrative that the South East has been forcefully and violently pacified is patently false. The celebrations in the villa, that certain elders has helped them quench the restructuring gale blowing through the land up till a few months ago is fiction,” he said.

“Yes, a military invasion was carried out in second week of September at Afaraukwu, a huge propaganda onslaught was unleashed to force down a particular narrative. Yes agitators were declared terrorists. Yes agitators were also proscribed. Yes people in certain quarters clinked champagne glasses and congratulated themselves and mocked the angry youths, that their agents amongst our people has helped them, as usual, put down the agitations.

“But nothing could be further from the truth. No matter the conspiracies in high quarters, no matter the complicity of the so called leaders to paralyze the demand for restructuring, and by extension, ensure the sustenance of the unjust status quo, the truth is, resources deployed to save the status quo by attempting to crush the agitation to restructure Nigeria, is a wasted effort,” he noted.

Uko described labeling of pro-Biafra agitators terrorist as treating symptoms of a disease while ignoring the cause.

“Branding oppressed frustrated youths terrorists and proscribing them without addressing the real cause of their anger, which is the wicked structure of unitary Nigeria and the evil 1999 military constitution, is treating the symptoms of a disease without addressing the virus responsible for the disease. 99% of the youths of Eastern Region are angry with Nigeria. Proscribing them or branding them terrorist will never solve the problem. Voting tons of money to block them and drive government narrative in the media is unhelpful.

“Fake measures can only offer temporary relief and help officials who packaged the proposal to crush the boys, smile to the bank. All through history, all over the world, such fake measures has never truly restored peace. It can only drive the angry agitators underground.

“We are hereby giving notice, that the agitation is not dead, the agitators have not been ruptured to heaven, they are bitter, angry, and their next move unpredictable. Those deliberately delaying the restructuring of Nigeria are merely sowing the wind. We all will reap the whirlwind sooner or later.

“This message is to the Presidency. The continued delay to restructure Nigeria will throw up consequences. The impression that the agitation secession has been crushed is false. Only an early engagement of the angry youths in a dialogue and the restructuring of Nigeria can guarantee peace,” he concluded.