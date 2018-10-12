Digitalisation would attract more global business to Nigeria– Ogilvy Group

An integrated creative company, Ogilvy Group, says digitalisation will birth emergence of more global companies in Nigeria’s business landscape.

Abdussamad Abdurrahman, Media Manager, Ogilvy Nigeria, quoted Paul Donnell, the Chief Executive, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of Ogilvy Group, as saying.

Ogilvy is a WPP company listed on the American Stock Market with 131 offices in 83 countries.

It offers six core capabilities in Brand Strategy, Advertising, Customer Engagement and Commerce, PR and Influence, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships.

Abdurrahman said on Thursday in Lagos that Donnell made the remarks at a panel discussion on “The Impact of Digitalisation on Business Growth in Nigeria”.

Digitalization is the integration of digital technologies into everyday life by the digitization of everything that can be digitized.

“Now more than ever, companies are having conversations around exactly what it means to be a brand.

“And Nigerian companies are thinking more strategically about who they want to be on the global stage.

“We see a new generation of global companies emerging in Nigeria, in pursuit of growth when everything in our industry is about partnerships, new value propositions, acquiring new entities and adding capabilities.

“Ogilvy’s entrance into the Nigerian market will not have come at a better time than now,” he quoted Donnell as saying in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ogilvy Nigeria was launched on Sept. 27 after WPP (Ogilvy’s Group partner company) acquired a 24.9 per cent stake in First Primus Group.

“The Nigerian office will strengthen the WPP position on the African continent, allowing existing clients to further their reach in the region and enabling Ogilvy Nigeria to tap into the veins of new businesses,” Donnell said.

Seni Adetu, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy Nigeria, said: “In today’s world of digital disruption, where consumers have numerous choices, brands matter now more than ever.

“Brands are the only things that help companies connect emotionally with consumers and our job is to help our clients’ brands make that emotional connection.

“We can now offer world-class services to Nigerian companies as well as multinationals locally.

“Our Company offers the advertising industry in Nigeria local expertise with global standards.”

